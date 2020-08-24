Forecast: More storms are possible on Monday

The atmosphere Monday hasn’t changed much since Sunday, although the conditions have moved somewhat south. That means that the chances of severe weather today are also slightly farther south.

The focus of Sunday’s thunderstorms was not a widespread area of disturbed weather, but rather, there were subtle little differences in the atmosphere that helped to lift the warm and humid air and create towering cumulonimbus clouds and eventual thunderstorms.

For some of us, it was a stormy weekend, and there was even significant rainfall in some places. Boston received 1.33 inches of rain — the most in one day since March, which gives you an idea of how dry it’s been lately. And there was some damage caused by strong winds.

One characteristic of thunderstorms that many people notice is a cool rush of air right before a storm hits. This downdraft can actually yield additional storms, as that cool air collides with warm air at the ground and creates more upward motion.

The same scenario is again possible Monday. One thunderstorm will actually ignite another thunderstorm, until finally we get a line of them moving through. The highest risk is south of the Mass. Pike, but could it occur almost anywhere.

After the heat of the day subsides, the storms will also dissipate, yielding a quiet evening after 8 or 9 p.m. The warmth continues overnight with temperatures staying in the 60s to near 70 along with those high dew points we’ve become accustomed to.

A significant cold front will start to approach the area on Tuesday. Behind this front, we will have our first widespread mass of continental polar air of late summer. Since this air is arriving from Canada, you’ll notice a huge shift in how it feels on Wednesday, and more showers and storms are possible. Between the rain that occurs Monday and possibly Tuesday, plus the rain that has already fallen over the weekend, some areas are beginning to make a dent in the drought. It certainly is not over, but every little bit helps.

The middle of the week will feature sunshine and temperatures in the 70s during the day and 50s at night. You’ll wake up Wednesday morning and Thursday morning to the sounds of news anchors and meteorologists mentioning the crisp feeling of early fall and all those things that we typically talk about upon the arrival of the cooler air.

Rainfall on Sunday was the most in one day since late March. NOAA

There is a risk of thunderstorms Monday over a wide area of the eastern US. NOAA

More pop-up storms are likely Monday in some areas of New England, but most will stay dry. Tropical Tidbits

Lift is necessary for thunderstorms to form. It can come from many sources, including simply the sun heating the ground. NOAA

Some storms are possible again Monday afternoon. Tropical Tidbits

Temperatures will be in the 50s Thursday morning for a touch of early Autumn. Tropical Tidbits



