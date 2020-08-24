Great white shark detected near Block Island

Based in Wakefield, R.I., the Atlantic Shark Institute has placed nine acoustic receivers off the coast of Rhode Island, including seven near Block Island, one near Point Judith, and one near Watch Hill.

But like others, this 8-foot-6-inch-long female shark appeared to be headed to Cape Cod to hunt seals rather than sticking around Rhode Island, the Atlantic Shark Institute reported Monday.

For the fifth time this summer, a great white shark was detected off Block Island earlier this month.

Since May, the Block Island receivers have picked up signals sent by tags attached to five great white sharks, Atlantic Shark Institute executive director Jon Dodd said.

Advertisement

But noted a small percentage of sharks are tagged and the receivers only have a range of up to 3,000 feet. So, he said, “It’s logical to assume that the number of white sharks in Rhode Island waters is higher than what we are seeing.”

Dodd explained that researchers use an applicator pole to attach the tags to sharks just below their dorsal fins. The tags transmit acoustic signals that can be detected by acoustic receivers, which are Thermos-sized devices attached to yellow buoys placed in the ocean.

The shark just detected off Block Island was tagged in August 2019 by Greg Skomal, of the Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries. Skomal has tagged about 220 white sharks, while the number of white sharks living in the Northwest Atlantic likely numbering in the thousands, Dodd said.

That shark was detected on the west side of Block Island on Aug. 5, Dodd said, explaining that receivers are not wireless so the information is not immediately available.

An initial review of data from the acoustic receiver indicates that this shark “did not take up residence around Block Island,” Dodd said.

Rather, the shark probably was heading to Cape Cod, where “they have a wonderful source of food with tens of thousands of seals,” he said.

Advertisement

Block Island does have a seal population, but it numbers in the hundreds, not the thousands, and those seals tend to move around as tourists flock to the island during the summer months, Dodd said.

On July 27, a 63-year-old seasonal resident of Harpswell, Maine, died after she was attacked by a great white shark while swimming off of Bailey Island in what officials said was Maine’s first fatal shark attack on record.

Dodd said that on average, four people per year die from shark attacks worldwide. He explained that sharks sometimes mistake swimmers for seals, but they are not targeting humans. If they did target humans, fatal shark attacks would be a “horrific daily occurrence,” he said.

“It’s just every once in a while, one of the sharks makes a mistake,” he said. “If the water is murky or it’s at dawn or dusk, they might mistake a human for a seal.”

The woman who died in Maine, Julie Dimperio Holowach, was wearing a wetsuit when she was attacked by the shark.

“That attack in Maine was terribly unfortunate,” Dodd said. But great white sharks have been in Maine waters for many years, and they range north to Nova Scotia, he said.

“These sharks have been in these waters for thousands of years,” he said, “and this research is continuously shedding more light on what’s been going on and where they’ve been spending time.”

Advertisement

This Atlantic Shark Institute study is being done in collaboration with Conor McManus and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, and McManus said the research is providing fresh insights into the migratory patterns of sharks.

“We are beginning to quantitatively describe the ecology of shark species in Rhode Island waters,” McManus said. “While the presence of these species has been anecdotally reported prior, with the receiver technology, their presence can now be scientifically verified.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com