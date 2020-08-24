Kennedy campaign decries what it says are Markey’s ‘toxic’ and ‘dangerous’ online supporters

Clemons said Markey’s campaign “has responded with silence, ridicule, and thinly-veiled efforts to actually incite further attacks” on Kennedy as well as his family, staff, and supporters.

As a result of the increasingly toxic atmosphere created online by these supporters, the Kennedy campaign has found itself reporting death threats to the Capitol Police “on a near daily basis,” said Nick Clemons, who heads the Kennedy’s campaign.

The campaign manager for US Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III on Monday decried the “dangerous” tone and tenor that he said has been exhibited by Senator Edward J. Markey’s campaign and his supporters, particularly online.

“This tacit endorsement of such negativity has given your supporters license to not only target student fellows, destroy campaign materials, and vandalize campaign property, but to launch death threats against Joe himself and revisit the assassinations of his grandfather and great-uncle,” Clemons alleged in a letter to Markey campaign manager John Walsh, a copy of which was shared with reporters.

The letter included numerous examples of harassing and profane tweets, including posts joking about the murders of Kennedy’s grandfather Robert F. Kennedy and great uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

The Markey campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We understand it is not anyone paid by the Markey campaign making these threats — but it is the direct result of the toxic online ecosystem your campaign has allowed (at best) and encouraged (at worst.),” Clemons wrote.

The letter represents an escalation of long-simmering frustrations felt by the Kennedy campaign over the maliciousness of the discourse in the so-called Markeyverse, as Markey’s online supporters call themselves.

As Clemons’ letter notes, the Markey campaign found itself embroiled in controversy over ugly online attacks leveled at Kennedy and his family even before the 39-year-old challenger officially got into the race.

Paul Tencher, who at the time was Markey’s top campaign hand, retweeted a post that said rather than challenge Markey, Kennedy “should focus on his family’s considerable mental health issues.” Just weeks earlier, Kennedy lost his cousin, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, to an apparent drug overdose after she fought a yearslong struggle with mental illness.

Tencher publicly apologized and subsequently left the campaign, but was still paid $40,000 for consulting work he did for the re-election effort.

In the letter, Clemons repeatedly criticized Walsh for the Markey campaign’s failure to speak out against the online vitriol coming from the senator’s supporters, saying that “at the end of the day, the buck stops with the candidate and his or her campaign.”

The Kennedy campaign, he said, is “requesting a personal and public statement from Senator Markey himself instructing his followers to immediately end the attacks on Joe’s supporters, the threats to Joe and his family’s life, and the destruction of Kennedy for Massachusetts campaign materials and property.”

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.