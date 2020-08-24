Man, 31, stabbed to death in Brockton

A 31-year-old man was fatally stabbed Sunday night outside a gas station in Brockton, authorities said.
In a statement, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said police were alerted around 9:51 p.m. that the victim had been brought to Good Samaritan Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Brockton police later determined the man, whom the statement didn’t identify, was stabbed outside the gas station at 81 Warren Ave.
“Preliminarily, it appears that the victim was involved in an altercation with another man who then stabbed the victim,” the statement said. “The suspect fled the scene in a white motor vehicle. The victim returned to his car and an acquaintance drove him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 10:36 p.m.”
Advertisement
Cruz’s office said the stabbing does not appear to be a random act of violence, and that anyone with information on the case should contact State Police detectives at 508-894-2584.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.