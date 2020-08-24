Man, 31, stabbed to death in Brockton

Brockton police later determined the man, whom the statement didn’t identify, was stabbed outside the gas station at 81 Warren Ave.

In a statement, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said police were alerted around 9:51 p.m. that the victim had been brought to Good Samaritan Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Preliminarily, it appears that the victim was involved in an altercation with another man who then stabbed the victim,” the statement said. “The suspect fled the scene in a white motor vehicle. The victim returned to his car and an acquaintance drove him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 10:36 p.m.”

Cruz’s office said the stabbing does not appear to be a random act of violence, and that anyone with information on the case should contact State Police detectives at 508-894-2584.

