Massachusetts voter guide: Eighth Congressional District

This election season, the voters of Massachusetts will serve as a hiring committee and name job candidates for nine different posts in the House of Representatives, and one in the Senate. With that in mind, the Globe solicited resumes from all 31 federal candidates who will appear on the Sept. 1 primary ballot, so you as a voter can make an informed decision on which candidate to hire. Candidates were also asked to fill out a short survey, and responses have been edited for clarity.

Massachusetts’ Eighth Congressional District encompasses parts of Boston, all of Quincy and Brockton, as well as a number of towns on the South Shore and southwest of Boston. He’s being challenged by MGH physician Dr. Robbie Goldstein.





Democrat | Stephen F. Lynch

Representative Stephen Lynch handout

Why are you running for Congress?

During these divisive and turbulent times in America, I am increasingly reminded of why I originally ran for Congress. While extreme views on the right and left might use up all of the oxygen, blue collar and middle class Americans feel betrayed by a political system that often leaves their concerns out of the discussion. I try every day in Congress to give voice to those concerns and find a path forward so every American can have the opportunity to succeed and build a good life.

If elected to Congress, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning January 2021?

― Fulfilling the promise of the Affordable Care Act by truly making health care affordable. This includes creating a public option and eliminating the anti-trust exemption for insurance companies. This would drive down the cost, force health insurance companies to compete, and ensure that Americans have choice in health care.

— Reversal of the “Citizens United” decision which subordinates the rights of citizens to the power of corporations in our democracy.

— Reengineering our transportation and energy systems into strong, sustainable networks that support the needs and health of our people.

How old will you be on September 1st?

65









Democrat | Robbie H. Goldstein

Robbie Goldstein Handout

Why are you running for Congress?

My patients’ stories make clear that health care is more than an insurance card in everyone’s pocket. Health care is stable housing, food security, living wage jobs, racial justice, reliable transportation, climate justice, and gun violence prevention. These problems can’t be solved in the exam room. They demand bold action by the federal government. I’m running for Congress because we can’t wait any longer to fight for access, equity, and opportunity for every person in every community.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

COVID-19 has exacerbated our most pressing issues — health care, climate change, and racial injustice. As the only infectious disease physician in Congress, I’ll use my expertise to help families and communities get through the pandemic and the resulting economic crisis. I’ll fight hard for a single-payer system that decouples health care from employment. I’ll use the Green New Deal as a road map to urgently fight for environmental justice and address structural racism in our current policies.

How old will you be on September 1st?

36





No candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot for the Republican nomination for the 8th district.

