Massachusetts voter guide: Fifth Congressional District

The Massachusetts Fifth Congressional District includes several suburbs north of Boston and in Metro West, and stretches from Revere to the East to Southborough in Worcester County. The district has been represented by Katherine Clark since 2013.

This election season, the voters of Massachusetts will serve as a hiring committee and name job candidates for nine different posts in the House of Representatives, and one in the Senate. With that in mind, the Globe solicited resumes from all 31 federal candidates who will appear on the Sept. 1 primary ballot, so you as a voter can make an informed decision on which candidate to hire. Candidates were also asked to fill out a short survey.





Democrat | Katherine M. Clark

Why are you running for Congress?

My top priority is to save lives and livelihoods threatened by COVID-19 and the economic crisis. Everyone is hurting, but the pain is not shared equally. This crisis has revealed and magnified existing inequality, and I will work to ensure a robust economic recovery that leaves no one behind. I will also continue the urgent work of addressing climate change by fighting to fund climate research, renewable energy, environmental justice, and responsible carbon capture.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

Secure affordable, high-quality child care for all. Child care is essential to our families, the economy, and our future. It’s not a family problem. It’s a public good.

End racial, gender, and sex discrimination. With inclusive policies, we can combat injustice and institute progress.

Tackle the climate change crisis. There’s no greater threat to our future.

How old will you be on September 1st?

57 years old





Republican | Caroline Colarusso

Why are you running for Congress?

We need fresh air in Congress! Decades of divisive identity politics are leading us toward a place that benefits no one. We are a nation of free individuals, not bickering groups. Each of us is equal under the law. We want impartial government, not partisanship that rewards or punishes groups based on elections. I’m running to preserve the right of individual Americans to pursue their dreams, as they choose, in an economy excluding no one.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

1. I’ll work to restore our historic commitments to equality under the law and impartial government. To quote Shelby Steele, “Freedom is still our mother tongue.”

2. I’ll promote access to rigorous education in the math, science, and writing skills kids need to effectively pursue their dreams in an open economy.

3. I’ll promote economic policies that encourage innovative, hard-working Americans to keep building America — one brick and one idea at a time.

How old will you be on September 1st?

56

