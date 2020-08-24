Massachusetts voter guide: First Congressional District

The Massachusetts First Congressional District encompasses most of Western Massachusetts, including the cities of Springfield and Pittsfield. At more than 2,300 square miles, it’s by far the largest district by land area in the state. The district has been represented by Richard Neal since the 2013 redistricting.

This election season, the voters of Massachusetts will serve as a hiring committee and name job candidates for nine different posts in the House of Representatives, and one in the Senate. With that in mind, the Globe solicited resumes from all 31 federal candidates who will appear on the Sept. 1 primary ballot, so you as a voter can make an informed decision on which candidate to hire. Candidates were also asked to fill out a short survey, and responses were edited for clarity.

Democrat | Richard E. Neal

Why are you running for Congress?

I am incredibly proud to serve the people of my district and have reliably and consistently delivered, bringing billions back to the district to support our schools, local economy, and institutions like hospitals and colleges. Additionally, I have fought Donald Trump’s unprecedented recklessness every step of the way, but the damage is clear. After we defeat Trump in November, we will have a lot of work to do leveling the playing field for working people.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

As Chair of Ways and Means, I will continue to prioritize using the tax code to address discrimination, equity, and opportunity. We absolutely must secure access to quality, affordable health care, while addressing significant health and economic disparities that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our health care institutions face a second surge and we must secure the resources to respond while taking steps to preserve and protect the ACA, Medicaid, and Medicare.

How old will you be on September 1st?

71 years old

Democrat | Alex B. Morse

Why are you running for Congress?

It's time for change.

The people of Central and Western Massachusetts deserve a congressperson who fights for us, not big corporations. Rep. Neal has taken more money from corporations than any Democrat in the House, and blocked progressive policies that would help working families.

I’m not taking any corporate PAC money. I will fight for you and for working families all across our district. I know the challenges you are facing because I’ve lived them.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

We need Medicare for All. Unlike Neal, I cannot defend our for-profit health care system that has cruelly failed millions of Americans who lost their jobs and their insurance during this pandemic.

Climate change is our greatest existential threat. We can meet the moment through a Green New Deal that combats the crisis and creates millions of good jobs.

We must unrig the economy for working people by focusing on racial and economic justice.

How old will you be on September 1st?

I will be 31 on September 1st.

No candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot for the Republican nomination for the 1st district.

