Massachusetts voter guide: Fourth Congressional District

The Massachusetts Fourth Congressional District includes 34 cities and towns, stretching from Brookline and Newton, west to Hopkinton, and south through Foxborough and Taunton to parts of Fall River. The seat is open this year after Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III announced a challenge to Senator Edward J. Markey.

This election season, the voters of Massachusetts will serve as a hiring committee and name job candidates for nine different posts in the House of Representatives, and one in the Senate. With that in mind, the Globe solicited resumes from all 31 federal candidates who will appear on the Sept. 1 primary ballot, so you as a voter can make an informed decision on which candidate to hire. Candidates were also asked to fill out a short survey, and responses were edited for clarity.





Democrat | Jake Auchincloss

Jake Auchincloss Handout

Why are you running for Congress?

Donald Trump’s America is not the America I fought for as a Marine captain. It’s not the America I’ve worked for as a city councilor. I’m running for Congress to help rebuild the country that sent my grandfather, a poor Jewish kid, to college during the darkest hours of WWII — its institutions, its self-confidence, its commitment to justice.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

COVID-19 has forced kids, parents, and teachers to sacrifice so much. We must direct federal relief to protect education.

The economy and the environment are under immense stress. I’ve already been working with state officials and leaders on a green economic recovery. In Congress, I’ll make sure no one is left behind.

Health care must be affordable and accessible. In Congress, I’ll work to expand Obamacare, lower drug prices, and advance reproductive rights.

How old will you be on September 1st?

32 years old.









Democrat | David Franklin Cavell*

David Franklin Cavell MARILYN HUMPHRIES/© 2020 Marilyn Humphries

Why are you running for Congress?

When I taught 4th grade in one of the poorest districts in America, I saw a system that failed my students before they ever entered my classroom. It led me to a career in public service, working in the Obama White House and then as assistant attorney general to Maura Healey. I understand the systems that are failing our district and have the experience to create bold progressive change in Congress.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

COVID-19: We must fund our schools so they can open safely, pass Medicare-for-All, and invest in BIPOC communities.

Climate: Let’s pass the Green New Deal and make the South Coast the leader in a green job recovery.

Opioid Crisis: In the AG’s office, we put Purdue Pharma out of business, redirecting resources to those affected by addiction. I promised families in Taunton that I would go to Congress and fight for them.

How old will you be on September 1st?

36

*Editors’ note: Cavell appears on the Sept. 1 ballot, but he has dropped out of the race.





Democrat | Becky Grossman

Becky Grossman Handout

Why are you running for Congress?

I’m running with the fierce urgency of a mom who’s fed up by what’s going on in this country and determined to make change. Right now we only have 25 members of Congress who are mothers of school-aged children. I believe that if we send more moms to Congress, we can change the conversation completely. We need to elect new and different types of leaders who aren’t afraid to stand up to powerful special interests.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

We must take on the NRA and enact common-sense gun control, because gun violence has torn apart communities for too long; pass the Green New Deal, because we’re running out of time to save our planet; and end Citizens United to reverse the corrosive influence of money in politics, because big pharma and other special interests are the biggest impediment to making real progress –– that’s why I don’t take any corporate PAC money.

How old will you be on September 1st?

40





Democrat | Alan A. Khazei

Alan Khazei Handout

Why are you running for Congress?

As a parent, I don’t want to be part of the first generation to leave America worse off to our children than our parents left for us. We’re in the worst of times with the existential threat of Trump, but seeing the best in Americans through an extraordinary new movement energy. I’ve been a movement leader my entire career, and want to get inside Congress and bring this movement energy to break the D.C. logjam.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

This New Deal moment needs transformational policies in three intersectional crises of public health, the economy, and racial justice. We must act immediately to save our economy from disastrous PPP loans and provide Emergency Wage Support and a Federal Jobs Guarantee; we need a Truth, Justice, and Reconciliation Commission, I’ve proposed with former NAACP president Cornell William Brooks; we need affordable, accessible health care for everyone. Each crisis intersects with our existential threat of climate change.

How old will you be on September 1st?

59





Democrat | Ihssane Leckey

Ihssane Leckey Handout

Why are you running for Congress?

I came to America at 20 with nothing. In 10 years, I went from mopping restaurant floors to taking on the Wall Street banks that destroyed our economy.

Throughout my life, I’ve been driven by a determination to not accept poverty — for anyone. As the only woman of color in this race, I am running to build an inclusive America, end corruption in Washington, and create an economy that works for all of us.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

We must provide immediate economic relief from the pandemic and pass a green economic recovery plan that creates good-paying jobs, combats climate change, transitions us to Medicare for All, makes the wealthy pay their fair share, and guarantees free pre-K and affordable housing.

We must end systemic racism and shift police funding to invest in education, health care, and housing.

And we must end corruption, take on Wall Street’s greed, and return power to working people.

How old will you be on September 1st?

35





Democrat | Natalia Linos

Natalia Linos Handout

Why are you running for Congress?

I’m running as an epidemiologist and mom appalled by President Trump’s disastrous pandemic response.There are only 14 scientists currently serving in Congress; I’m running to change that. I have the technical skills and global experience we need from over a decade with the UN, being science advisor to the NYC Health Commissioner, and leading a center for health and human rights. I’m ready to fight for a COVID-19 recovery grounded in science and equity.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

A safe reopening and equitable recovery from COVID-19 comes first. Congress must extend unemployment and housing assistance, support small businesses and child care centers, and provide financial assistance to local authorities including for schools. Relatedly, we must fix our broken health care system through Medicare for All. Second, I’ll prioritize climate change and aligning COVID-19 investments with the Green New Deal. Finally, we must work to address structural racism, starting with criminal legal reform and support for reparations.

How old will you be on September 1st?

38





Democrat | Jesse R. Mermell

Jesse Mermell Eric Haynes

Why are you running for Congress?

I’m running for Congress to fight for the core Democratic values under assault by Donald Trump and his Republican cronies — values I’ve fought for my entire life and will not see undermined. I’ve built a 20-year career delivering bold, progressive change — with Planned Parenthood, alongside Governor Deval Patrick, in partnership with my friend and supporter Ayanna Pressley, running Massachusetts’ progressive business organization, and on the Brookline Select Board. I’m ready to do the same in Congress.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

My top priorities will be fighting for Medicare for All so that everyone has access to affordable health care, protecting and expanding reproductive rights — including abortion access and contraceptive coverage — and enacting a Paid Family and Medical Leave law. I was on the eight-person team that negotiated the strongest Paid Family and Medical Leave law in the country here in Massachusetts and I’m ready to do the same at the federal level.

How old will you be on September 1st?

40





Democrat | Benjamin R. Sigel

Benjamin Sigel Handout

Why are you running for Congress?

Our country is more divided than ever, and the inequality gap is wider than ever. We need a diverse leader in Congress who understands the diverse perspectives of their community, who is a unifier and connector, who will advance diversity, equity & inclusion, and someone who will represent all 34 cities and towns. I am that leader and it’s why the theme of our campaign is “We the 4th,” that we are all in this together.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

Health care — Enacting Federal Paid Family and Medical Leave. Allowing the government to negotiate prescription drug prices under Medicare. Universal access to high-quality, affordable health care for everyone.

COVID19 — Contain COVID-19 and protect and support our communities, especially our low income, most vulnerable, and communities of color. See our plan at https://bensigelforcongress.com/covid-19/

Eliminating Racism — In all sectors & systems, including police, health care, education, housing & transportation, and eradicating its underlying causes. See our plan at https://bensigelforcongress.com/racism/

How old will you be on September 1st?

44 years old





Democrat | Christopher Z. Zannetos

Christopher Zannetos Handout

Why are you running for Congress?

Over 40% of Americans don’t believe in the “American Dream” — the opportunity to build a better life than the generation before. The staggering wealth and opportunity gaps and deepening holes in our health care and education systems disproportionately impact already marginalized communities. We need leaders in Washington who understand the technology driving the new economy, have created the kinds of jobs that will rebuild the middle class, and know how to work with others to get things done. This is what I will bring to Congress.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

To eliminate inequality in all of its forms, I will work to: make sure the new economy benefits everyone, not just the top 10%; create more and better-paying jobs that don’t require people to go into debt to obtain a 4-year college degree; and ensure everyone has access to quality health care without forcing people to give up the health care they like.

How old will you be on September 1st?

57





Republican | David Rosa

David Rosa Handout

Why are you running for Congress?

To promote safety, security, economic prosperity, affordable health care, and advocate for achievable environmental policy. To help us all feel safe in our homes, travels, and at our places of employment. To bring my broad business, industry, science, and technology experience to bear. To use my life experience in taking high technology products from conception to finished product to benefit the district. I will work for change where needed and prosperity where achievable.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

Legislation that supports economic reform. Programs that help us all deal humanely with social and medical challenges. Safety in our homes, communities, on our road ways, and where we work. We should never feel that we are living in fear. Our political leadership should not and cannot be paralyzed by the opinion of the press or social media.

How old will you be on September 1st?

On September 1, 2020, I will be 66 years young with a lifetime of experience.

Rosa did not submit a resume for publication.





Republican | Julie A. Hall

Julie Hall Handout

Why are you running for Congress?

My life has been focused on service to country, community, and state. My education, world-wide experience, passion to defend the Constitution, maintain our freedom and rights, and preserve opportunity for achievement has prepared me for this next step. I believe we in Congressional District Four deserve a voice for law, order, and an advocate for safe neighborhoods for our children and families, quality schools, and a healthy economy where we can pursue a great career.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

Rebounding from COVID-19 and rebuilding the economy requires legislation that will strengthen job creation, making rapid economic recovery our priority.

Protecting our working families by rewarding prudent spending with lower taxes, credits, and deductions, while reducing unfunded mandates will allow us to retain more money for family and communities.

Encourage business growth and create higher paying jobs by supporting incentive programs like community development block grants, low interest loans, tax incentives, and less regulatory burdens.

How old will you be on September 1st?

To prevent any opportunity for age discrimination older or younger, I will answer that a women never tells.

This project was reported by Matt Stout, Victoria McGrane, Christina Prignano, Joshua Miller, and James Pindell. It was produced by Christina Prignano and Ryan Huddle.