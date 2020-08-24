Massachusetts voter guide: Ninth Congressional District

Massachusetts’ Ninth Congressional District includes all of Cape Cod and the Islands as well as much of the Massachusetts south coast and parts of Plymouth County. The district has been represented by Bill Keating since the 2013 redistricting. From 2011 to 2013, Keating represented what was then the 10th Congressional District.

This election season, the voters of Massachusetts will serve as a hiring committee and name job candidates for nine different posts in the House of Representatives, and one in the Senate. With that in mind, the Globe solicited resumes from all 31 federal candidates who will appear on the Sept. 1 primary ballot, so you as a voter can make an informed decision on which candidate to hire. Candidates were also asked to fill out a short survey, and responses were edited for clarity.





Democrat | Bill Keating

Bill Keating Handout

Why are you running for Congress?

More than at any time in my life, the core values that are the very fabric of our country are threatened. As a legislator who made laws and a DA who enforced them, I will fight to defend attacks on the pillars of our democracy: rule of law, civil rights, and our freedoms. Within our Southeastern district, I will also continue to advance the historic industries and our progressive marine and environmental “blue” economy.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

Access to quality, affordable health care is critical, never more so than today. Similarly, with so many unemployed and so many businesses devastated, we must focus on the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on our economy, especially the hospitality and fishing industries. Finally, representing an area whose economy is tied to clean oceans, uncontaminated groundwater, and resilience against the threat of climate change, the environment continues to be a priority.

How old will you be on September 1st?

67 years old





Republican | Helen Brady

Helen Brady did not respond to the Globe’s requests for her resume and survey responses.

This project was reported by Matt Stout, Victoria McGrane, Christina Prignano, Joshua Miller, and James Pindell. It was produced by Christina Prignano and Ryan Huddle.