Massachusetts voter guide: Seventh Congressional District

The Seventh Congressional District contains large swaths of the city of Boston, and also includes the cities of Somerville, Everett, Chelsea, parts of Cambridge and Milton, and the town of Randolph. Ayanna Pressley has represented the district since 2019, after defeating incumbent Michael Capuano in 2018.

This election season, the voters of Massachusetts will serve as a hiring committee and name job candidates for nine different posts in the House of Representatives, and one in the Senate. With that in mind, the Globe solicited resumes from all 31 federal candidates who will appear on the Sept. 1 primary ballot, so you as a voter can make an informed decision on which candidate to hire. Candidates were also asked to fill out a short survey, and responses have been edited for clarity.

Why are you running for Congress?

During my first term in Congress, I’ve worked in deep partnership with community to advance policies that center justice and equity in health care, education, economic opportunity, transportation, civil rights, and more. I remain committed to carrying that work forward. Our communities are facing crises of public health, economic opportunity, and systemic racism. Now, more than ever, it is clear that we need bold, progressive, sustainable solutions to address the scale of the challenges we face.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

The challenges facing our communities are intersectional. The struggle for racial justice is inextricably linked to the fight for economic justice, just as the work of transit justice is interwoven with environmental justice and housing justice is part of healthcare justice. My focus remains on advocating for policies that reflect that intersectionality, ensuring a just, equitable, and safe recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and advancing changes at every level that value Black and Brown lives.

How old will you be on September 1st?

46

Pressley is running for the Democratic nomination unopposed. No candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot for the Republican nomination for the 7th district.

