Massachusetts voter guide: Sixth Congressional District

The Massachusetts Sixth Congressional District has been represented by Seth Moulton since 2015. It encompasses much of Massachusetts’ North Shore, bordering New Hampshire to the north and stretches west to Billerica. Two Democrats and one Republican are on the ballot to challenge Moulton for the seat.

This election season, the voters of Massachusetts will serve as a hiring committee and name job candidates for nine different posts in the House of Representatives, and one in the Senate. With that in mind, the Globe solicited resumes from all 31 federal candidates who will appear on the Sept. 1 primary ballot, so you as a voter can make an informed decision on which candidate to hire. Candidates were also asked to fill out a short survey, and responses were edited for clarity.





Democrat | Seth Moulton

Why are you running for Congress?

I’m running for reelection to continue upholding my promise to bring a new generation of leadership to Washington and deliver progressive change to MA-06. I’ve seen in a deeply personal way what happens when the people who represent you don’t fight for you — when people are reelected for decades because they promise to do what’s popular, not what’s right. I’m fighting for change in Congress because America desperately needs Congress to be more effective.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

Fighting for an America that lives up to our founding principles, which encompasses criminal justice reform, reversing the trend of income inequality, and actively repairing our history of systemic racial injustice.

Making America safer and stronger with a new generation of leadership in diplomacy and international security.

Ensuring Massachusetts leads the nation on issues like transportation — building regional and high-speed rail — infrastructure, and climate change.

How old will you be on September 1st?

41





Democrat | Jamie M. Belsito

Why are you running for Congress?

The residents and families of the Sixth District deserve a leader whose number 1 priority is to represent them. For 20 years, I have worked on national policies addressing how this country treats women, families, immigrants, and students. I also understand the challenges that our people are facing now — job loss, having no health insurance, keeping your home, caring for your kids. I am already tackling these issues in our district and will work to make government work for the people.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

PUBLIC EDUCATION: Robust funding addresses access to physical and mental health care, safe housing, food insecurity, immigration reform, racial justice in our education curriculum, and access to quality education.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS OF WOMEN: We must address the root causes of domestic violence, rape culture, sexual assault, and gun violence. We must protect women’s reproductive health care, and focus on brown, Black, and indigenous women’s health care.

IMMIGRATION: Addressing reforms that will bolster our economy, and safeguard all our families.

How old will you be on September 1st?

46





Democrat | Angus G. McQuilken

Why are you running for Congress?

I’m running for Congress because there is work to do, and we need leaders who can get results. As a coalition builder, I’ve gotten legislation passed that is making a difference in people’s lives, including the nation’s most effective gun violence prevention laws, legislation that made college more affordable in Massachusetts, and the campaign to secure marriage equality. My campaign for change will bring a coalition builder to Washington who knows how to create change.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

I’m focused on six priorities for the Sixth District, which can be found at angusforcongress.com. The first three issues I would focus on are economic recovery, gun violence prevention, and the climate crisis. With some vision and the right leadership in place, we can come out of the COVID-19 crisis with a greener and more inclusive economy, including a health care system that provides affordable, high-quality care to all.

How old will you be on September 1st?

50





Republican | John Paul Moran

Why are you running for Congress?

John Paul Moran is running for Congress against Democrat Seth Moulton to tackle the most pressing issues facing the North Shore, our state, and our country. “We need political diversity in the Commonwealth in our current one-party state, an independent thinker and common sense leadership. As a lifelong business owner, former MIT scientist, author, and gay pro-family Republican, I will be that voice. As your next congressional representative, I will deliver Unity, Liberty and Opportunity for ALL.” — John Paul Moran

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

Security: As a critical function of government, we must secure our communities by supporting our police, military, and public safety officials. Jobs & Economy: I will fight to bring jobs back to our district, lower taxes, grow the economy, and sustain our small businesses. Opportunity for ALL: Everyone deserves an equal and fair shot at the American Dream, regardless of background, race, or lifestyle. Decades of progressive policies have proven disastrous, and it’s time instead for conservative, pro-opportunity solutions.

How old will you be on September 1st?

John Paul Moran will be 54.

This project was reported by Matt Stout, Victoria McGrane, Christina Prignano, Joshua Miller, and James Pindell. It was produced by Christina Prignano and Ryan Huddle.