Massachusetts voter guide: Third Congressional District

The Massachusetts Third Congressional District includes more than 30 cities and towns in north-central Massachusetts. The district stretches from the New Hampshire border south to Marlborough, and from Haverhill in the east to Winchendon in the west. It has been represented by Representative Lori Trahan since 2019.

This election season, the voters of Massachusetts will serve as a hiring committee and name job candidates for nine different posts in the House of Representatives, and one in the Senate. With that in mind, the Globe solicited resumes from all 31 federal candidates who will appear on the Sept. 1 primary ballot, so you as a voter can make an informed decision on which candidate to hire. Candidates were also asked to fill out a short survey, and responses were edited for clarity.

Why are you running for Congress?

Growing up in Lowell as one of four daughters of a union ironworker and domestic worker, my family struggled but we made it with the help of good public schools and my dad’s union benefits. For too many families, the deck is stacked against them. I am running for Congress to continue fighting for families like the one I grew up in, to root out corporate special interests, and stand up for women.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

Health care, economic development, and child care aren’t new issues, but COVID-19 has revealed how much families are hurting from a lack of investment in these priorities. Universal health care gives families a chance at the American Dream without fear of falling sick. To strengthen our recovery, we must create good paying jobs by manufacturing PPE and medical supplies in America. As a mom, it’s essential we invest in caregivers and ensure affordable, reliable childcare.

How old will you be on September 1st?

46

Trahan is running for the Democratic nomination unopposed. No candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot for the Republican nomination for the 3rd district.

This project was reported by Matt Stout, Victoria McGrane, Christina Prignano, Joshua Miller, and James Pindell. It was produced by Christina Prignano and Ryan Huddle.