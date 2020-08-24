Massachusetts voter guide: The US Senate

Joseph P. Kennedy III, who currently represents the Massachusetts Fourth Congressional District in the House, is challenging Senator Edward J. Markey in the Democratic primary for the Democratic nomination for one of Massachusetts’ two Senate seats. Businessman Kevin J. O’Connor and scientist and entrepreneur Shiva Ayyadurai are seeking the Republican nomination.

This election season, the voters of Massachusetts will serve as a hiring committee and name job candidates to nine different posts in the House of Representatives, and one in the Senate.





Democrat | Joseph P. Kennedy III

Joseph P. Kennedy III Handout

Why are you running for Senate?

Massachusetts needs stronger leadership in the Senate. I’m running to bring new energy to our fight for economic justice, civil rights, climate action, and health care for all.

Our country is in crisis. Recovering and rebuilding will be the work of a generation, and we can’t do it with the policies and politicians of the past. We can’t do it with elected officials who move to Washington and don’t come home.

We need change.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

Health care — From Medicare for All to mental health parity to racial disparities, this will be my top issue in the Senate.

Economic justice — We need deep economic reform to remedy the last 50 years of trickle-down policies that have left too many families and workers just scraping by, unable to afford child care, health care, housing, and retirement.

Climate change — We need to save our planet and focus on the front-line communities most impacted.

How old will you be on September 1st?

39





Democrat | Edward J. Markey

Senator Ed Markey. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Why are you running for Senate?

I grew up in a working-class family in Malden and learned my values at my childhood kitchen table. I saw the sacrifices my family made and the importance of having the chance to achieve your American Dream. But we know not everyone has those same opportunities. That’s why we must democratize access to opportunity for every American, and that includes ending systemic racism, passing a Green New Deal, and making Medicare For All the law of the land.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

When Democrats retake the Senate and White House in 2021, I will work to pass a Green New Deal, fight for Medicare for All, and help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease by the year 2025. It is my pledge to create a healthier and more equitable country and Commonwealth for every child, and to enact an agenda of justice for all.

How old will you be on September 1st?

74 years young.





Republican | Kevin J. O’Connor

Kevin O'Connor Damon Bates

Why are you running for Senate?

As the father of four boys, I have become increasingly concerned about what I hear coming out of Washington. The Democrat Party is taking a hard turn to the left, advocating the kind of ideas that have historically led to human misery. The Green New Deal is an example — in the name of addressing climate change, that proposal turns over massive sections of the American economy to government control. We can do better.

If elected, what are the top three issues you would work on beginning in January 2021?

The pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused are at the top of my list. Before March, our economy was vibrant, and I’ll support stimulus measures that put people back to work quickly and safely. Public safety will be at the top of my agenda. Our laws must support professional, well-trained law enforcement. Maintaining safe cities and towns is a foundational responsibility for government. In foreign policy, relations with China will take priority.

How old will you be on September 1st?

58





Republican | Shiva Ayyadurai

Shiva Ayyadurai declined to provide his resume and survey responses to the Globe.

