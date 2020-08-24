Microburst, tornado, touch down in New Hampshire on Saturday near Lake Winnipesaukee

A microburst and a weak tornado hit areas near Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire Saturday, the National Weather Service said, causing minor damage to trees and buildings.

The tornado touched down in central Ossippee at 2:05 p.m. with a maximum wind speed of 70 mph, according to a weather service statement Sunday night. The 1.65 mile path of the tornado snapped and uprooted some trees in the area. The weather service said shingles were blown off the roofs of two buildings before the tornado lifted, and its strong winds damaged trees and snapped branches along Route 16.

A microburst was also confirmed along the northern shore of Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro around 12:50 p.m., the weather service said.