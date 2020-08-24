Milton superintendent announces sudden retirement

Superintendent Mary C. Gormley made a surprise announcement that she is retiring — after 46 years in the district, the last 12 in the top post — because of a family emergency.
Gormley wrote to the Milton school community on Aug. 21 that she would be leaving effective Aug. 24.
“As you can imagine, this news was unexpected and a bit unsettling to hear,” School Committee chairwoman Sheila Egan Varela said in a statement from the committee. “We wish her and her family solace.”
“There are very few individuals who have given their heart and soul to educating thousands of children in their own hometown,” the statement read. “Mary Gormley is one of those people. Her impact on our educational system will never be forgotten. We wish her comfort, love and peace in her retirement.”
A lifelong Milton resident, Gormley went through the Milton public schools, returning as a classroom teacher at Glover Elementaryfor 15 years. She was the principal of the Cunningham Elementary School for 10 years, and in 1997 was named the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and personnel. She became superintendent in July 2008.
The Milton public schools have about 4,430 students and 310 teachers. The School Committee was expected to name an interim superintendent before the start of the school year.
