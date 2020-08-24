Milton superintendent announces sudden retirement

Superintendent Mary C. Gormley made a surprise announcement that she is retiring — after 46 years in the district, the last 12 in the top post — because of a family emergency.

Gormley wrote to the Milton school community on Aug. 21 that she would be leaving effective Aug. 24.

“As you can imagine, this news was unexpected and a bit unsettling to hear,” School Committee chairwoman Sheila Egan Varela said in a statement from the committee. “We wish her and her family solace.”