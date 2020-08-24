Nearly 4,800 customers still without power in Mass.; more thunderstorms expected Monday afternoon

A severe thunderstorm that ripped through Massachusetts Sunday evening damaged homes, flooded streets, and at one point knocked out power for more than 31,000 customers in the state. While Boston has seen a sunny start to Monday morning, more thunderstorms could roll in during the afternoon.
Just under 4,800 customers were still without electricity as of 10 a.m., according to a Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency map of outages.
The storm rolled in Sunday afternoon after the National Weather Service had issued severe thunderstorm and flooding warnings for parts of Massachusetts, including Boston.
Wind gusts as fast as 42 mph were recorded at Logan Airport and about 1.3 inches of rain fell on Boston, weather service meteorologist Hayden Frank said. A 62 mph gust was recorded in Worcester, while Norwood experienced 59 mph winds at one point during the storm.
Some areas, including Saugus, saw heavy hail as the storm moved through.
Pea size Hail, damaging wind, heavy rain flooding my street in Saugus, MA... @WX1BOX @NWSBoston pic.twitter.com/UaJxCkNCex— Meteorologist David J Bagley🌎 (@DavidBagleyWX) August 23, 2020
Images and videos of the storm showed flooded streets and damage to property around the state.
In Boston, a fallen tree damaged several cars at E. Eighth and Old Harbor streets.
Trees crashed into homes in Worcester, Athol, Fitchburg, Middleton, Wakefield, and West Brookfield Sunday evening, according to the weather service.
Lightening sparked fires at two homes in Springfield and Somerville, and also damaged buildings in Belmont and Salem.
Wakefield Police wrote on the department’s official Facebook page that the force was “inundated” with calls for downed wires and trees Sunday night. Roads there were also flooded by heavy rain.
Wakefield pic.twitter.com/ATKhZO6TRp— NW (@nkwest828) August 23, 2020
Rain flooded an underpass and partially submerged cars on South Spencer Road in Spencer.
Flooded underpass on South Spencer Road @ the railroad bridge. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/k0YrBC9Xet— Spencer Police (@SpencerMAPolice) August 23, 2020
Route 28 between Elm Street and Richardson Lane in Stoneham was closed Monday morning after a a utility pole had been damaged, Stoneham Police tweeted.
All 4 lanes of Main St/Route 28, between Elm St and Richardson Ln are closed to traffic due to a damaged utility pole. Expect heavy traffic in the area. @Waze_MA pic.twitter.com/8FbtGjGqcu— StonehamMAPD (@StonehamMAPD) August 24, 2020
Parts of Southern New England could see more rain or another severe thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, with areas south of the Massachusetts Turnpike expected to get hit the hardest, the weather service said.
Affected areas could see hail, flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts.
[Severe Weather Possible] The threat continues for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms between 2 and 8 pm this evening. While potential exists across most of #SNE, the greatest risk appears near and south of the MA Turnpike. pic.twitter.com/m5Zpenl0NF— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 24, 2020
[Monday] Similar setup today as the past few days. Widely scattered showers & storms developing this afternoon continuing into the evening. Strong to severe storms possible with gusty winds & locally heavy downpours. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/BRZyJ0uNo0— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 24, 2020
