Nearly 4,800 customers still without power in Mass.; more thunderstorms expected Monday afternoon

The storm rolled in Sunday afternoon after the National Weather Service had issued severe thunderstorm and flooding warnings for parts of Massachusetts, including Boston.

Just under 4,800 customers were still without electricity as of 10 a.m., according to a Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency map of outages .

Wind gusts as fast as 42 mph were recorded at Logan Airport and about 1.3 inches of rain fell on Boston, weather service meteorologist Hayden Frank said. A 62 mph gust was recorded in Worcester, while Norwood experienced 59 mph winds at one point during the storm.

Some areas, including Saugus, saw heavy hail as the storm moved through.

Images and videos of the storm showed flooded streets and damage to property around the state.

In Boston, a fallen tree damaged several cars at E. Eighth and Old Harbor streets.

A storm rolled through Boston and five cars were damaged when lightning brought down tree branches at E. Eighth and Old Harbor streets. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Trees crashed into homes in Worcester, Athol, Fitchburg, Middleton, Wakefield, and West Brookfield Sunday evening, according to the weather service.

Lightening sparked fires at two homes in Springfield and Somerville, and also damaged buildings in Belmont and Salem.

Wakefield Police wrote on the department’s official Facebook page that the force was “inundated” with calls for downed wires and trees Sunday night. Roads there were also flooded by heavy rain.

Rain flooded an underpass and partially submerged cars on South Spencer Road in Spencer.

Route 28 between Elm Street and Richardson Lane in Stoneham was closed Monday morning after a a utility pole had been damaged, Stoneham Police tweeted.

Parts of Southern New England could see more rain or another severe thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, with areas south of the Massachusetts Turnpike expected to get hit the hardest, the weather service said.

Affected areas could see hail, flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts.

