fb-pixel;

Truck stuck underneath Storrow Drive footbridge

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated August 24, 2020, 1 hour ago

Crews were on the scene on Storrow Drive Monday morning where a truck became stuck underneath the Silber Way footbridge, according to the state’s transportation department.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. as the truck was travelling in the eastbound lane, according to MassDOT.

Traffic impacts are expected to last while crews work to remove the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.