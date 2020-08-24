Truck stuck underneath Storrow Drive footbridge

Crews were on the scene on Storrow Drive Monday morning where a truck became stuck underneath the Silber Way footbridge, according to the state’s transportation department.
The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. as the truck was travelling in the eastbound lane, according to MassDOT.
Traffic impacts are expected to last while crews work to remove the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
NOW: In #Boston, bridge strike of Silber Way footbridge on Storrow Drive EB -- container truck is wedged under. At this time, one lane of traffic is open.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 24, 2020
