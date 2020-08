This election season, the voters of Massachusetts will serve as a hiring committee and name job candidates for nine different posts in the House of Representatives and one in the Senate. With that in mind, the Globe solicited resumes from all 31 federal candidates who will appear on the Sept. 1 primary ballot, so you as a voter can make an informed decision on which candidate to hire. Candidates were also asked to fill out a short survey, and responses have been edited for clarity.