While national conventions go virtual, Rhode Island candidates still go door-to-door

Then he grabbed a handful of red-white-and-blue campaign flyers touting his re-election campaign and headed down a driveway, hoping to find voters at home — and not on a Zoom call.

CRANSTON, R.I. — State Representative Christopher T. Millea stepped out of his car in Cranston’s Dean Estates neighborhood and pulled a New England Patriots cloth face mask over his mouth and nose.

When he reached the front door, he rang the bell and stepped back about 10 feet — a ring-and-retreat routine that both Millea and his Democratic primary challenger, Brandon C. Potter, repeated dozens of times on Friday while campaigning in different parts of House District 16 in Cranston.

Christopher Millea, the incumbent state representative for House District 16, chats with a constituent while campaigning for the upcoming primary. Gretchen Ertl/The Boston Globe

Welcome to door-to-door campaigning in 2020.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, some politicians are relying on social media, direct mail, and phone calls to reach voters. But in Rhode Island, many candidates are continuing to knock on doors, finding ways to maintain that human touch without actually touching another human.

On the national level, the pandemic is forcing the Democratic and Republican conventions to be presented as largely virtual events, and the virus is temporarily halting long-held political traditions such as the meet-and-greet and the grip-and-grin.

But COVID-19 has not defeated door knocking. In some ways, the outbreak has made this age-old form of retail politicking more efficient because a lot more people are at home during the day.

Millea said he is able to catch people at home earlier in the day than in past election cycles. On the other hand, many people are busy working, pointing to their earbuds to signal that they’re on a teleconference call, he said.

Potter said door-to-door campaigning provides a human connection that can’t be replaced by social media campaigns, direct mail, or advertising.

“I think it’s really important that people know who is potentially going to represent them,” he said. “I think people have to be connected to their government, and there’s no better way to do that than to get to know someone one-on-one.”

Potter said he has knocked on hundreds of doors this summer, and only a handful of people seemed to have strong opposition to door-to-door campaigning. “I’ve been pretty well received,” he said.

Brandon Potter, a candidate for state rep in the 16th district, reached for his phone as he decided which house to hit up next. Gretchen Ertl/The Boston Globe

In Cranston’s Eden Park neighborhood, Potter rang a doorbell and was getting ready to leave some campaign literature when the homeowner, Andrea Hajian, came down the driveway to greet him.

Potter stayed about 10 feet away, with his face mask up. “I want to give you an opportunity to put a face with the name,” he told her.

Hajian, who also wore a mask, said she’s glad to see candidates going door-to-door. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t know he was,” she said of Potter. But, she added, “I’m glad everyone is masked up.”

Millea said most of his House colleagues who are facing primaries are knocking on doors.

“Quite frankly, the people in my district want to see me,” he said, noting he was first elected in 2018. “People want to talk to their legislator and don’t expect you to just make a phone call or send a mailer. They want to see a person attached to the palm card.”

Millea said a few older constituents have asked him to just leave his campaign literature in the mailbox, but he said no one has criticized him for doing an in-person visit. “The response at the doors is great,” he said.

After Millea stopped at his house, George Truman said he was glad to see candidates stopping by. “You can’t vote blind,” he said. “You have to know who you are voting for. I like to see them.”

Megan Lemoi said she was comfortable with Millea coming to her door. “He’s got his mask on, he’s staying back,” she said. “It’s the best you can do.”

Anthony and Joyce Traini said they have no problem with candidates coming to their house during this election season. “If I had to have 300 people in my house at the same time without masks on — and it meant getting rid of Trump — it would be worth it,” Anthony Traini quipped.

State Representative Christopher Millea walked away after knocking on another door in the 16th district in Cranston. Gretchen Ertl/The Boston Globe

While the door-knocking in House District 16 highlights how candidates are campaigning amid a pandemic, it also reflects a rift between the more liberal and conservative wings of Rhode Island’s Democratic Party.

Potter, the challenger, is among the candidates supported by the progressive Rhode Island Political Cooperative, which has a platform backing the “Green New Deal,” single-payer health care, and “commonsense gun control.”

At his house visits, Potter is drawing a sharp distinction with Millea by pointing out their contrasting endorsements. For example, he is telling voters that he is endorsed by the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence, while Millea was endorsed by the National Rifle Association in 2018 (and says he expects their endorsement again this year.) Potter also pointed out that he is endorsed by Planned Parenthood while Millea has been endorsed by the Rhode Island State Right to Life Committee.

Potter argued that his views are much more line with “what it means to be a Democrat.” Millea is a “stark example” of local candidates who “are not believers in the Democratic platform,” he said. “They want to be elected, and they know Republicans are unpopular in a lot of Rhode Island.”

Millea said he is a Democrat whose views reflect those of his district. For example, he said most of the constituents he heard from asked him to vote against legislation, passed last year, to protect abortion rights in Rhode Island in case the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

He said House District 16 is pretty conservative, noting that his predecessors include Robert Lancia, a Republican, and Peter Palumbo, a conservative Democrat.

In the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton did beat Donald Trump in House District 16 — but only by 140 votes (48.1 percent to 46.2 percent), and three of the district’s six precincts favored Trump.

Still, that was a general election, and Millea and Potter will be squaring off in a Democratic primary on Sept. 8. The winner will face Republican Maryann Lancia in the Nov. 3 general election. Lancia is married to former Representative Robert Lancia, a Republican who Millea beat in 2018 and who is now running for Congress.

Millea said he has been endorsed by groups such as the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, and the Cranston Firefighters union.

He said the main issue on the minds of his constituents is whether their children should return to school in-person this fall. For the past two years, he has proposed a bill that would limit public school classroom sizes to 20 students for kindergarten through second grade, and he said that legislation is more important now than ever because of the pandemic.

Millea noted Potter is endorsed by Our Revolution, a political nonprofit organization founded by Bernie Sanders, a self-described Democratic Socialist. Potter said he is not a socialist.

Potter said that Millea once told him that Black Lives Matter is a “farce.” Millea said he never called the group a farce; he said he told Potter that “all lives matter.”

Millea, 48, graduated from Providence College and the Roger Williams University School of Law. He works as a criminal defense attorney and an assistant solicitor for the City of Cranston.

Potter, 36, attended Rhode Island College for three-and-a-half years and worked as a general sales manager at Herb Chambers Nissan until getting laid off in March. This is the first time he has run for public office.

According to the most recent finance reports filed with the state Board of Elections, Millea had $12,930 in cash in his campaign account while Potter had $6,177.

Millea received $1,000 from House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, a fellow Cranston Democrat, the reports show. He also received $150 from the Rhode Island Second Amendment PAC.

Potter received $1,000 from Walter Brown of Tiverton, father of former Secretary of State Matt Brown, a Rhode Island Political Cooperative co-chair, the reports show. He also received $252 from the Sunrise Providence PAC, a youth-led climate action group.

Potter is also telling voters on his house visits that Millea is aligned with Mattiello, and he said he would not support Mattiello as House speaker because of various “scandals” surrounding him. He said Millea is part of the “good old-boy network in Rhode Island.”

Millea said he supported Mattiello for speaker and would do so again. “I think he has done a tremendous job not only for the people of Cranston, but the entire state of Rhode Island,” he said. “He is very fiscally conservative and that is what the state needs at this time.”

While they disagree on many matters, both Potter and Millea said they are looking forward to the day when they can glad-hand with voters while actually shaking hands.

“I can’t wait for that day,” Millea said. “I was brought up to shake someone’s hand and look them in the eye. The fist bump and the elbow bump — they aren’t the same thing.”

Potter agreed: “Being able to express a smile and shake somebody’s hand — it’s a big thing for personal connection.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com