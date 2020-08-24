COVID-19 cases in the US are falling because restrictions are working

After coronavirus cases surged in June and July, the number of new reported cases per day in the United States began to level off, then drop, though the infection rate remains one of the world’s highest.

Many states driving the decrease also had some of the country’s worst outbreaks in July. And of those states with the biggest decreases per million people, all have at least some local mask mandates. Most have also paused or reversed statewide reopening policies, again closing bars, gyms and theaters.

Experts said that the drop in reported cases could not be attributed simply to the recent drop in testing volume. They explained that decreased hospitalizations and a lower share of positive tests indicated that the spread had most likely slowed.