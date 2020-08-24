COVID-19 cases in the US are falling because restrictions are working

After coronavirus cases surged in June and July, the number of new reported cases per day in the United States began to level off, then drop, though the infection rate remains one of the world’s highest.
Many states driving the decrease also had some of the country’s worst outbreaks in July. And of those states with the biggest decreases per million people, all have at least some local mask mandates. Most have also paused or reversed statewide reopening policies, again closing bars, gyms and theaters.
Experts said that the drop in reported cases could not be attributed simply to the recent drop in testing volume. They explained that decreased hospitalizations and a lower share of positive tests indicated that the spread had most likely slowed.
Slowed transmission does not mean case counts are low. The United States still has one of the world’s worst outbreaks. And many states continue to have new case counts per million residents that are higher than many of the 10 nations with the worst outbreaks. Of nations with more than 1 million people, only Peru had a higher infection rate than Mississippi, Georgia, Texas and Nevada.
Still, the flattening — albeit still high — numbers are a positive sign, experts say. But they caution that resurgences can and will happen again.
“We basically have 50 laboratory experiments going on right now, and every state has a slightly different policy approach,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor of public health policy at the University of Arizona. “If we get complacent, this thing could get out of control again. And we’ll have even less safety margin to manage it because we’re starting from a higher place.”
