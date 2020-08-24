Mass. reports 571 new coronavirus cases, 27 new deaths as state releases weekend cases following systems upgrade

The case and death numbers are higher than usual because the state is relaying metrics reported from 5 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Monday, officials said.

The Department of Public Health reported that the state’s confirmed death toll due to the coronavirus rose to 8,717 and the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 116,421.

Massachusetts had 27 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 571 new cases of the virus, the state reported Monday, as officials resumed the flow of the state’s coronavirus dashboard Monday following an upgrade to its laboratory reporting system over the weekend.

A total of 37,815 new individuals were tested. The seven-day positivity rate, a key metric tracked by state officials, remained low at 1.1 percent.

Advertisement

Today’s tally brought the total number of individuals tested by the state to 1,581,978. More than 2 million coronavirus tests have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic. Governor Charlie Baker said last week that testing numbers have gone up consistently since the spring and early summer.

According to the Department of Public Health, 795 new individuals were given the coronavirus antibody test, for a total of 109,138.

Three of the four key metrics the state is monitoring for the reopening dropped or stayed stable in Monday’s report, while one ticked up.

The seven-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests was at 1.1 percent Sunday for the third consecutive day, and is the lowest number observed since the surge.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients also reached a new low, at 313, as of Sunday. That’s down from 317 the day before.

The number of hospitals utilizing surge capacity dropped from four to one on Sunday. However, the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases of the coronavirus ticked up from 14 on Thursday to 15 on Friday; the lowest that number has been is 11.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the state moved its reporting system to the Amazon Web Services platform, which is intended to greatly increase the state’s public health data collection capacity. The change may have lowered reported numbers of new deaths, cases, and tests related to the coronavirus, the agency said Friday.

The changeover, which has been planned for many months, accommodates recent and expected growth in COVID-19 test volumes, according to Kevin Cranston, DPH’s assistant commissioner and director of the bureau of infectious disease and laboratory sciences.

“It is particularly critical that we make the move now to manage the testing of thousands of college and university students starting soon,” Cranston said in the statement.

It also includes enhanced stability and security of the DPH’s systems, he said.

The change will allow the state to increase the daily volume of test results processed from 25,000 to 100,000; incorporate an electronic quality assurance dashboard to monitor data flows and errors; and make “data report enhancements” possible, the statement said.

No dashboard report was published Sunday.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.