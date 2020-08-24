Watch live: The Republican National Convention Senator Tim Scott and Representatives Steve Scalise, Matt Gaetz, and Jim Jordan, former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey are all expected to speak. Updated August 24, 2020, 52 minutes agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsPresident Donald Trump speaks the Republican National Committee convention site.Evan Vucci/Associated Press