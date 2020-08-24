Battle goes on in hard-fought Senate race

Ironically, I first met Joe Kennedy III that year, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, while he campaigned for the slew of Democrats on the ballot that included Senator Markey. As an elected official myself, that kind of help matters and can make a difference. How many days did Markey spend in Massachusetts that year?

Activists like me, not wanting another Scott Brown type of situation, worked hard for Edward Markey in the 2013 special election for Senate. When Markey ran for his first full term as our junior senator in 2014, he did not actively campaign for his reelection. I traveled around the Commonwealth myself during that time, and I never saw him.

I advocate for people to run for office, especially women, and I always tell them to ask people for their vote and never take it for granted.

Markey is not entitled to another term unchallenged. Win or lose, Kennedy’s run has made him accountable for his residency and his record. I expect my senator to spend more than 77 nights in the state he represents. In fact, I demand it. You should too.

Mary Olberding

Belchertown

The writer is the Hampshire County register of deeds, has endorsed Representative Kennedy for Senate, and is on the candidate’s housing policy committee.





There was no need for Kennedy to run against Markey

Given that the US Senate is controlled by the Republican Party, many of us believe it is necessary to elect Democrats this fall to prevent Republicans from sabotaging needed changes in agenda and policy. Luckily, Massachusetts has two progressive Democratic senators: Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey. We had no need for Representative Joe Kennedy III to run against Markey this year.

Markey and Warren are both in their 70s. Kennedy could have waited. Had he done so, millions of dollars and substantial energy could have otherwise been made available to Democratic candidates in closely contested senatorial races, such as Sara Gideon in Maine, Mark Kelly in Arizona, Steve Bullock in Montana, John Hickenlooper in Colorado, and Theresa Greenfield in Iowa. By rushing in to challenge Markey, Kennedy has pitted his own self-interest against the best interests of his party, his state, and the nation.

Jocelyn R. Tager

Watertown





Without term limits, too many elected posts become lifetime careers

After many years of watching how our government runs, I have come to favor term limits for our representatives and senators. However, since such a change to our system is not in the interest of members of Congress, this is wishful thinking.

As it is now, a person could make being an elected lawmaker a lifetime career. For instance, Edward Markey has served for 44 years, between the House and Senate. Majority leader Mitch McConnell has been in the Senate for 35 years. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has served in the House for 33 years. Chuck Grassley has served in the House and Senate for 45 years. This is just a small sample.

Meanwhile, many long-serving politicians build up contacts in the private sector to ensure that in the event they may not be reelected, they have a plan in place to lobby for special interests.

I concede that there are many pros and cons to term limits, as there are to any issue. Surely with term limits we would lose some good people, and I would hope they would consider putting their expertise to the service of the country in other ways. But it seems to me that what we have right now is not working to the benefit of the people.

This country needs to pass the torch of the workings of government to the generation that will live with the consequences, good or bad. I suggest that the only way term limits will really take place is by the people voting long-term politicians out of office.

Joanne M. Hogan

Byfield





One ringing endorsement

In response to Victoria McGrane’s article “Are Kennedy’s efforts to define Markey too late?” (Metro, Aug. 20), I can only add what my mother said when my sister and I visited her the other day at her nursing home, where staff had just made the rounds with absentee ballots.

Although my mother, Evelyn Davidson, is sight-impaired and over 90 years old, she still follows the news closely on TV and has always been politically informed.

She retains a keen understanding of issues that matter and of who is best equipped to handle them for her lifelong home state.

I asked her who she had voted for in the Senate primary, and despite being a longtime fan of the Kennedy family, her answer was quick and sharp. “Of course I voted for Ed Markey,” she exclaimed. “Shouldn’t everybody?”

Then she returned to talking about the Bruins.

Susie Davidson

Brookline