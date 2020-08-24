Joe Kennedy is pitching himself as a racial justice warrior. Is he?

That, of course, hasn’t stopped Kennedy from trying to make the case that — on the basis of the legacy of his famous family and his own championing of a Black family whose son was killed by a white police officer — he’s the racial justice warrior in his heated primary race against Senator Ed Markey.

Yet Kennedy’s choice to stick with Capuano also sticks with Wilnelia Rivera— the wrong way. In 2018, “Joe was helping other Democratic candidates across the country,” said Rivera, a political consultant who was then chief strategist for Pressley’s campaign. Given Kennedy’s decision regarding Capuano, “It’s OK to hearken to the legacy of your family in terms of what they mean to you. But you can’t take that mantle and say you’re leading in this moment.” She now backs Markey, who remained neutral in the Capuano-Pressley contest.

Let’s be honest: Markey and Kennedy are two white men who pretend to be fighting over policy differences but are really fighting over political shelf life. If Kennedy, 39, beats Markey, 74, he won’t change the face of politics. He will just remove some of the wrinkles. And Kennedy’s endorsement of Capuano represents the same establishment politics presented by the endorsement he received from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But even with the advantage of a famous name, Kennedy’s race is tighter than expected. With hopes of victory now pinned on winning young voters and people of color, Kennedy is trying to build a bridge between the family legacy on civil rights and today’s racial justice movement.

But that family legacy isn’t a simple story line, either. Both President John F. Kennedy and his brother US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — the congressman’s grandfather — at first resisted the civil rights movement, fearful it would undercut support with white voters. As attorney general, Robert F. Kennedy also authorized the wiretaps that FBI director J. Edgar Hoover wanted on Martin Luther King Jr. And during a famous meeting that took place with writer James Baldwin and other Black intellectuals, Kennedy compared the barriers faced by Irish immigrants to the Black plight in America, telling them at one point, “I’m Irish, my family’s only been here for two generations, and now my brother’s president.” Replied Baldwin: “We’ve been here for five generations, and there’s nothing to show for it.”

Larry Tye, the author of “Bobby Kennedy: The Making of Liberal Icon,” said that what people “loved about Bobby was that he learned. He started as “a clueless AG/rich white kid when he met with civil rights leaders” but “listened and grew,” said Tye. The civil rights legislation that President Kennedy ultimately embraced became law after his assassination under the tenacious support of President Lyndon Johnson. A chunk of RFK’s legacy is rooted in a speech he gave in a Black neighborhood in Indianapolis on the night of King’s assassination. “I had a member of my family killed, but he was killed by a white man,” he told them. “[W]hat we need in the United States is not violence or lawlessness, but love and wisdom, and compassion toward one another.”

How much of this is transferable to Robert F. Kennedy’s grandson? For some students of history and any remaining Camelot worshippers, it will strike a chord. But today, the definition of racial justice is more complicated than giving a speech that connects the loss of JFK to the loss of King. It’s even more complicated than taking up the cause of Danroy “DJ” Henry, the young Black man from Easton who was killed 10 years ago by a police officer — as Kennedy, to his credit, has done, and Markey failed to do, beyond signing onto letters drafted by Kennedy’s office.

What Rivera said she wants to hear from both campaigns is a real grappling with the facts of racial inequity — the high unemployment rate for people of color, the plan for communities “trapped by COVID,” the underfunding of school systems, the lack of access to health care — and what these candidates plan to do about it.

And yes, she believes Kennedy’s pitch as a Pressley-like change agent is a hard sell when he didn’t support Pressley. In the quest for racial justice, helping others get a seat at the table matters.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.