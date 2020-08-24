Just in time for the election: an asteroid?

According to NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, about the only thing we don’t have to worry about on the eve of the U.S. elections on Nov. 3 is being blasted to interplanetary bits by a rogue asteroid.

There is a small asteroid headed our way on Nov. 2, according to astronomers, and its odds of actually hitting Earth are about 1 in 240. But the object, which goes by the name of 2018 VP1, is only about 7 feet in diameter, too small to do any damage even if it hit our planet head on, astronomers said.

“Close approaches by small objects of this size are not rare, and even if something of this size were to impact, the object would not likely survive the Earth’s atmosphere,” Donald Yeomans, a senior researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in an email.