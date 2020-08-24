Bruins and Celtics are a welcome daily distraction from the pandemic

Our winter sports teams are white-hot here in late August (no one has ever written that sentence before), and Boston woke up Monday morning with that old championship feeling.

Close your eyes and imagine Jack Edwards in NESN’s Watertown studio, waxing poetic about the Bruins’ 2020 Stanley Cup champions. Try to imagine Scal standing alone on Causeway Street, waving Celtics Banner No. 18 and insisting Tatum is better than Larry Bird or Bill Russell.

How do you feel about a Distance Championship Parade in October? With virtual Duckboats? Are you ready for a million-strong Zoom rally with Zdeno Chara or Jayson Tatum tossing a bucket of Gatorade at Mayor Marty Walsh from 6 feet away?

Not to go Full Rochie on you here, but events over the weekend have me in a happy place regarding the fortunes of the Bruins and Celtics. It might never feel better than it feels right now, so why not enjoy the speculation and the daily playoff action?

The Celtics and Bruins have both reached the Elite Eight in their bubble tournaments. The Celtics swept the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history Sunday afternoon and open a conference semifinal with the defending world champion Toronto Raptors Thursday night. The Bruins brushed off Carolina in a first-round series, then got off to a rousing start in their conference semi with a 3-2 win over the estimable Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday. The Bruins play Game 2 Tuesday.

Remember Bill Belichick’s City Hall rally cry of “No days off!”? That’s going to be the Boston fan experience for at least the next week and a half. Assuming the two series go that far, there will be a Bruins or Celtics postseason game on 10 of the next 11 days. It goes like this: Tuesday, Bruins; Wednesday, Bruins; Thursday, Celtics; Friday, Bruins; Saturday, Celtics; Sunday, Bruins; Monday, Celtics; Tuesday, Bruins; Wednesday, both; Thursday, off; Friday, Celtics.

Whew. Do you all have enough beer and pretzels for this?

For the first time in a while, Boston fans can dare to dream.

Remember those heady days of annual championships? If feels like forever ago, but, incredibly, it’s been only 18 months since the last parade down Boylston Street. That was in February of 2019 when Tom Brady was still the Patriots quarterback and we thought confetti would rain forever. That’s when the defending world champion Red Sox still had Mookie Betts, Alex Cora, and more than a shred of professional pride.

The Patriots’ win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII was Boston’s 12th championship of this century, and there was no end in sight. Our blessings mounted when the 2019 Bruins went on a playoff roll and took the St. Louis Blues to a seventh game in the Stanley Cup Finals. At home! Hockey’s Holy Grail was actually in the Garden on the night of June 12, 2019.

… But then Brad Marchand skated off the ice too soon at the end of the first period, bad things happened, and the Bruins fell to the Blues, 4-1.

Nothing has been right since. On or off the field. The 2019 Celtics and Patriots lost early in the playoffs, and Red Sox ownership seemed to give up on 2020 altogether in February. The Patriots and Red Sox were both spanked for minor cheating infractions. COVID-19 shut down sports altogether in March. Brady and Gronk packed for Tampa.

Now, 24 weeks after everything stopped, the Celtics and Bruins are fun again. And there's hope for another Boston championship this year.

Enjoy it while it lasts. We could be in for another slap of reality soon. It may turn out that the young Celtics are not yet ready for the Raptors. Or the Bucks. Or the Lakers. Qualifying for the Elite Eight does not get you the NBA championship.

Same with the Bruins, although their chances seem better. The Bruins may have too many old players, and the loss of Tuukka Rask ultimately could blow up their chances. It’s no given that they’ll beat the Lightning, and winning four rounds of playoffs is always a long shot.

But who thought we’d be back to this during those dark days of April, May, June, and July?

It’s still a scary time in our region and everywhere else in America, but the Bruins and Celtics are once again bringing daily distraction and shared hopes to New England. This is good.

