Bucks roll past Magic again, take 3-1 series lead

“It’s just intensity and attention to detail,” Matthews said. “Game 1 we came out a little flat. Credit the Magic, they made shots. ... We had to pick up our intensity.”

Middleton scored 18 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds after being held to one field goal in the first three quarters on 1-of-9 shooting. Wesley Matthews added 12 points for the Bucks, who can close out the Magic on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists, Khris Middleton finally came alive with a huge fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic, 121-106, on Monday in Orlando to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Nikola Vucevic continued his strong play for the Magic, finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Terrence Ross had 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Milwaukee has now won three straight after losing the series opener to the eighth-seeded Magic.

Before the game, coach Mike Budenholzer addressed the protests that have erupted in Wisconsin after the police shooting of a Black man identified as Jacob Blake.

“Just like to send out my thoughts and prayers to Jacob Blake and his family, another young Black man shot by a police officer,” Budenholzer said. “We need to have change. We need to be better. And I’m hoping for the best for him and his family. I’m hoping for the best as we work through this in Wisconsin and Milwaukee and Kenosha. So thoughts and prayers for Jacob Blake.”

And afterward, Bucks forward George Hill also spoke out.

“It’s just sickening. It’s heartless. Like I said, you’re supposed to look at the police to protect and serve. Now, it’s looked at harass or shoot,” Hill said. “To almost take a guy’s life. Thank God he’s still alive.”

Thunder 117, Rockets 114 — Dennis Schroder scored a career playoff-high 30 points and Oklahoma City rallied from 15 points down in the third quarter to beat Houston and even the first-round Western Conference playoff series at two wins apiece.

Chris Paul scored 26 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who won despite allowing 23 3-pointers.

James Harden had 32 points, 15 assists, and 8 rebounds for Houston. Eric Gordon scored 23 points and Danuel House added 21 for the Rockets, who won the first two games of the series.

Former Thunder star Russell Westbrook sat out for Houston again with a strained right quad. The All-Star point guard has not played in the series.





Houston made its first eight 3-pointers to start the third quarter. The Rockets led, 93-80, before Schroder made a 3-pointer and Houston’s Austin Rivers was called for a foul away from the shot. Oklahoma City’s Nerlens Noel made the free throw, and that sequence sparked a 12-0 run for the Thunder. Schroder shot a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Oklahoma City climbed within 93-92 at the end of the third.

Shaquille O’Neal won’t be leaving “Inside the NBA” anytime soon. In fact, viewers are going to be seeing more of him across Turner’s many platforms. Turner Sports and WarnerMedia announced they have reached a multi-year extension with O’Neal, who joined Turner in 2011 after a 19-year Hall of Fame NBA career.