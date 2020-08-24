Can Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene become next great tight end tandem for Patriots?

Devin Asiasi (91st overall) and Dalton Keene (101st) have transitioned to the pro ranks quite nicely and are enjoying strong camps despite the unorthodox offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FOXBOROUGH — It was a little surprising when the Patriots drafted tight ends 10 picks apart in the third round in April.

Both players have shown power and precision, showing promise that they can be the next tight end tandem to thrive in New England.

“Devin and Dalton have worked hard,” Bill Belichick said Monday. “They’ve been out there, they’ve taken a lot of reps, they continue to get better. They have a long way to go, as do all the rookies that we’ve drafted, but we’re seeing progress.”

Advertisement

The two first crossed paths in Indianapolis, where they roomed together at the Scouting Combine, and have continued to build on the foundation of friendship as they go through the rigors of training camp together.

“That was a really good jump-start for our relationship [before] coming here,” Keene said during a post-practice video call Monday. “So we’re really comfortable with each other, we complement each other in a lot of different ways on the field.

“And it’s nice to have a guy that, you know, kind of in the same shoes as you so you can help each other out and it helps with learning and it helps with competition and stuff like that.”

Dalton Keene snares a pass at practice. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Asiasi thrived last season at UCLA, his lone season as a starter, catching 44 passes for 641 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Bruins’ pro-style offense. UCLA coach Chip Kelly, a friend of Belichick’s who would occasionally visit Patriots practices, no doubt endorsed Asiasi.

Asiasi said being productive away from the field has help him perform on the field.

Advertisement

“Coming from the collegiate level … this is a big transition going into the NFL,” Asiasi said. “I think that, in and of itself, brings its own challenges. I think for me, it’s applying myself and putting in those extra hours of studying every night and then putting it on tape for the next day and to keep on improving.‘'

Keene was employed in an array of ways at Virginia Tech. He was a tight end, H-back, and running back. It’s possible he could be used similarly as a Patriot.

“I really don’t know what my role is going to be,” he said. “I’m preparing to do a lot of different things, so I’ve got to take a step back and learn as much as I can about the offense. Whatever they ask me to do, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The pace at the professional level is something that has really stood out to Keene.

“There’s definitely a huge change in the speed of the game, and that’s something that I’m trying to adjust to still and I’m still learning a lot,” he said. “Trying to make better, faster decisions and being a better fundamental football player.

“I think that’s a really big thing at this level. They can plug and play you in a lot of different spots and you can help the team in a lot of different ways.”

Uche has been everywhere

Another rookie who has been making his presence felt consistently is linebacker Josh Uche, who has been deployed in a variety of spots. With the Patriots needing to replenish their second-level defenders, Uche could be an important cog.

Advertisement

New England values versatility, and Uche offers that. He can play off the ball or in the middle. If he continues to develop, the 6-foot-3-inch, 226-pounder (he looks bigger) could be used in similar fashion to Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, and Kyle Van Noy.

“Right now, I’m just doing whatever is needed of me, whatever the coaches are asking me,” Uche said. “Each and every day, just improving slowly and surely, brick by brick. I put pressure on myself every day. That’s the way my dad raised me, so whatever the coaches tell me to do, I’m doing my best to get that done.”

Uche is interested in filling whatever role he’s asked. What he’s not interested in is excuses.

“I mean, look, it’s football,” Uche said. “Whatever’s needed of me is what I’m going to do at the end of the day. Football is football, so I’m here to do a job.

“My job is not to come back to the huddle and say, ‘My fault.’ You know, ‘I messed up,’ because I was scared. So, all that goes out the window, and I’m here to get a job done.”

No slip-ups

The Patriots held their annual slip-and-slide/fumble-recovery drill for rookies and first-year coaches shortly after Monday’s practice began. Each participant dives for a loose ball onto a saturated portion of the back field, while being hosed down courtesy of senior statesman Matthew Slater.

Advertisement

The ritual always gets a huge reaction from the veterans and coaches, and the longer a player can slide, the bigger the cheers get.

The chosen few finish out practice in their soaked uniforms — a welcome relief during Monday’s humidity.

Folk, Barnett are signed

In addition to signing kicker Nick Folk, the Patriots also inked rookie defensive tackle Michael Barnett, and both practiced Monday. Folk, 35, played in eight games (playoffs included) for New England last season, converting 15 of 18 field goal attempts and all 13 PATs. He will compete with rookie Justin Rohrwasser. Barnett is an undrafted rookie who played 46 games during a four-year career at Georgia. The 6-4, 304-pounder had 23 tackles last season … Nose tackle Beau Allen, whom the Patriots signed in March, has yet to be seen in the seven practices open to the media, but he is working. “I see him every day,” said Lawrence Guy. “I have to let Beau speak for himself, and you can ask Coach on that one.‘'





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.