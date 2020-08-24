Knights’ goaltending controversy gets juicy; all Robin Lehner did Sunday night was shut out the Canucks

The 29-year-old Lehner, who is playing for his fifth NHL team, turned aside 26 shots.

Robin Lehner recorded his first career playoff shutout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks, 5-0, Sunday night at Edmonton, Alberta in the first game of their second-round playoff series.

“I thought we played a helluva game, a real good team game,” Lehner said.

“Everyone was working hard, blocking shots, back-checking, all the small things. It was nice to come out strong and start the series strong.”

Reilly Smith, Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch, Mark Stone, and Max Pacioretty scored and chased Vancouver starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the net.

Markstrom, making his 11th consecutive playoff start, stopped 29 of 34 shots and was pulled midway through the third period for Thatcher Demko after allowing the fifth goal.

The Canucks had just a handful of dangerous scoring chances. It’s the first time they have been shut out since losing, 3-0, to the Minnesota Wild in the first game of their qualifying series.

“We limited chances and we were holding pucks in the O-zone, and honestly we [managed to] grind them out. It was a good 60 minutes,” Marchessault said.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday night.

Vancouver coach Travis Green graded it their worst game of the playoffs, but said they can learn from it and get better.

“They’ve got a quick team,” Green said.

“That might have been part of it. Maybe their speed caught some of our players by surprise a little bit, where they turned over some pucks. But I definitely think we should have been better with the puck, and we’ve got to play a lot better if we’re going to win this series.”

Lehner is 9-1 since being acquired at the trade deadline in a three-team deal including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks, and appears to have displaced Marc-Andre Fleury as the starter.

His win won’t do anything to cool down a goaltending controversy that flared up over the weekend when Fleury’s agent tweeted a doctored photo suggesting Vegas coach Peter DeBoer is stabbing Fleury in the back.

The Golden Knights had not played since dispatching the Blackhawks on Tuesday in the first round, but didn’t show any rust.





















Red Wings sign Robby Fabbri

The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Robby Fabbri to a $5.9 million, two-year contract.

Detroit announced Monday it retained the restricted free agent.

The Red Wings acquired Fabbri early in the 2019-20 season from the St. Louis Blues and he scored twice in his debut with the team. Fabbri had 32 points in 61 games last season for the league-worst Red Wings.

The Blues drafted him No. 21 overall in 2014 and he has has 46 career goals and 104 points.



