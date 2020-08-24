Monday’s Patriots practice report: Chase Winovich has a bang-up day

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (not injury-related), offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, nose tackle Beau Allen, receiver Jeff Thomas, and running backs Sony Michel (PUP/foot) and Lamar Miller (PUP/knee) were not spotted. Safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger and receivers Jakobi Meyers and Will Hastings were limited.

Similar to the storms that rolled in and out of New England the past few days, there was plenty of thunder and lightning as the Patriots hit the sleds and each other during a hard-hitting practice in Foxborough. It’s no surprise Chase “Thor” Winovich was a star on defense on this day.

Running backs James White and J.J. Taylor and defensive lineman Tashawn Bower returned to practice.

Advertisement

INJURIES: Linebacker Cassh Maluia was dinged after being flattened by tight end Devin Asiasi’s block in a little rookie-on-rookie crime. Maluia stayed on his back for a bit before walking off with head trainer Jim Whalen. He spent the rest of practice watching from the sideline. Linebacker Terez Hall left the session early for an undisclosed reason.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

ARMS RACE

▪ Cam Newton had a seesaw day, with some strong throws and a few he’d like to have back. He unofficially finished 15 of 25 in team drills, including 10 of 19 during the 11-on-11 work.

Newton’s best throw was a beautifully placed end zone fade to N’Keal Harry, who outmuscled J.C. Jackson, who really couldn’t have played defense any better. Newton’s worst throw was a deep ball into double coverage to Damiere Byrd that rookie Myles Bryant intercepted.

Newton also had a bit of a welcome-to-New England moment when Winovich stripped him on a QB run and ran it back for a TD. Newton was assessed a penalty lap.

Cam Newton at practice Monday. Steven Senne/Associated Press

▪ Brian Hoyer was solid throughout, completing 13 of 17 passes during team drills, including 11 of 14 in the 11s.

Advertisement

▪ Jarrett Stidham did a little more than he had the last two days as he continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury. He completed 2 of 4 passes in the 11s but sat out the seven-on-seven periods.

There were some drops, sacks, and defensive holdings, too, so, as always, take the passing numbers with a grain of salt.

KICKING COMPETITON

Nick Folk made his first appearance after officially signing with the team, and he put the pressure on rookie Justin Rohrwasser by converting all four of his kicks from 40-42 yards. Rohrwasser hit 3 of 4. Most important, both kickers converted their one chance at the end of a simulated two-minute drive, also from approximately 42 yards.

MANE CONNECTION

Winovich was a menace all day. The edge defender, with his trademark shock of blond hair, was flying around, making his presence felt in both the individual and team drills.

Winovich dominated Korey Cunningham in one-on-one battle and added sacks against Newton and Stidham, as well as his aforementioned strip of Newton. He did have to take a penalty lap at one point, presumably for jumping offside during the one-on-ones.

TOP PLAYS

▪ N’Keal Harry had his finest practice of the summer. He showed power and athleticism in his end zone battle with Jackson and scored impressive one-on-one victories over Joejuan Williams and Bryant, spinning the undrafted rookie like a top.

Advertisement

▪ Harry even got a little feisty during a blocking drill with cornerback Michael Jackson. The pair roughhoused for a few extra seconds after the whistle before coaches quelled the kerfuffle. The pair squared off a few snaps later and there was no carryover.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Penalty laps were in abundance. In addition to Newton and Winovich, others who had to pay the price included receiver Gunner Olszewski (ball security issue), defensive linemen Nick Thurman (twice) and Adam Butler, and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham. The linemen’s infractions usually are for presnap jumps during individual drills. Laps aren’t assessed for losing physical battles.

▪ Rookie linebacker Josh Uche continues to stand out and collected a pair of sacks.

▪ There was a heavy emphasis on the running game, with Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, James White, and J.J. Taylor getting plenty of carries. Coaches used the snaps to teach and correct blocking schemes and combo blocking techniques.

▪ Hoyer had a pass batted down by the tennis racket-like paddles that coaches use to simulate line-of-scrimmage distractions during seven-on-seven work.

▪ Lawrence Guy fired through a double-team of Hjalte Froholdt and Tyler Gauthier during individual drills.

▪ Jason McCourty had a sack off a corner blitz and let everyone from Foxborough to Franklin know about it by yelling, “Sack, sack, sack!”

Jason McCourty limbers up at practice. Steven Senne/Associated Press

▪ Matthew Slater took rookie Hastings aside for a special teams tutorial. The Pro Bowler appeared pleased with the student’s work.

Advertisement

▪ New tight end Paul Quessenberry caught a pass in the flat from Brian Lewerke during an alternate 11-on-11 session.

▪ Seems ridiculously redundant to keep pointing this out, but here goes: Punter Jake Bailey launches an astonishing amount of bombs in practice every day. He makes the JUGGS machine blush.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.