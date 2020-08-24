NFL reports zero positive results in recent COVID testing

"To me, the most important thing is that we've gotten through four weeks thus far without any of our clubs having a major outbreak," Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said in a conference call with reporters. "Certainly it's far too early to celebrate that. But I do think that we should acknowledge that our clubs have done a terrific job - players, coaches and staff in following our protocols - and I think our protocols are working. I think we've shown that they are having the results that we want. And the events of this weekend shouldn't change that view."

The league also announced a new set of testing results for the nine-day period ending Thursday in which, according to the NFL, there were zero confirmed new positive tests of players.

The NFL expressed confidence Monday in its testing program for the novel coronavirus after a weekend scare in which 77 positive tests turned out to be, according to the company running the program, "most likely false positive results" attributable to "an isolated contamination" in a New Jersey lab.

Sills said the NFL was treating the 77 positive tests from the weekend — 44 players and 33 coaches and staff members from 11 teams— as unconfirmed positive tests and not new coronavirus infections. All 77 individuals subsequently tested negative and none had symptoms, Sills said.

"It appears that none of these tests represented new infections," Sills said.

BioReference Laboratories, which conducts the NFL's testing, said in a written statement Monday from its executive chairman, Jon Cohen: "Our investigation indicated that these were most likely false positive results, caused by an isolated contamination during test preparation in the New Jersey laboratory."

The BioReference statement said that "subsequent testing has indicated that the issue has been resolved" and added: "All individuals impacted have been confirmed negative and informed."

League officials said the contamination is believed to have occurred in the New Jersey lab while material was being transferred beneath a biological safety cabinet that amounts to a hood with ventilation and a shield.

"We do believe that the problem has been corrected," Sills said. "And I do have a great deal of confidence in our testing program going forward based upon the corrective actions that we've taken and what we've learned. ... I think this was a great learning opportunity for us, for our lab partner and for our clubs. I know that many of our club personnel saw it as an opportunity to see in real time how we would treat one of these situations and particularly with regard to how quickly we needed to go through our contact-tracing protocols. And those all worked very well."

The league said there were no new confirmed positive tests of players and six new confirmed positive tests of other team personnel among the 58,397 tests administered between Aug. 12 and Aug. 20. That included 23,260 tests of players. Players, coaches and certain team staff members are being tested daily in teams' training camps.

Several teams interrupted their practice activities Saturday night and Sunday after the 77 positive test results.

“This is an incredibly rare event,” Sills said. “Our lab partner now, just through the first four weeks of our program, has run almost 200,000 tests. And we’re talking about 77 samples here. Now, we all want that number to be zero. But it’s a tiny fraction of the overall number of tests that have been done. And I think it speaks to the fact that overall our testing program has worked extremely well.”