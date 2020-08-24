Patriots re-sign kicker Nick Folk

Nick Folk is back with the Patriots, the team announced on Monday. The veteran kicker made 14-of-17 field goals and all 12 extra points in seven games with the team in 2019.

Folk’s signing come one day after rookie Justin Rohrwasser had his most active practice since Day 1. The fifth-round draft pick has been dealing with an injury, according to a report. He was just 3 of 5 on field goals hooking one far right and slicing one far left in his first practice.