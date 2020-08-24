PGA takeaways: TPC Boston isn’t that easy, Dustin Johnson just made it seem that way

Johnson not only dismantled TPC Boston, he destroyed the field. If he decided to stay home and help presumed buddy Brooks Koepka nurse his wounds, the winning score would have been Harris English’s -19.

Consider these numbers: -15, -22, -13, -23, -19, -9, -13, and -21. Those are the winning scores since the PGA returned June 11-14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. The outlier is -9. Jon Rahm shot that to win the Memorial at Muirfield Village, which played as hard and fast as an airport runway.

TPC Boston in Norton isn’t really that easy of a golf course. Dustin Johnson just made the first event in the FedEx Cup playoffs look that way .

Johnson is a different dude. Does anybody remember he looked lost in shooting 80-80 at the Memorial a month ago, then withdrew the next week at the 3M Open after a 78?

Sure, he found something, and winning by 11 shots is impressive. He was 18 under on the front nine alone for the week. He should enjoy it.

TPC Boston isn’t really 30-under easy. Let’s see Koepka do it.

Some takeaways from the Northern Trust:

▪ Tiger Woods shot a stress-free 66 Sunday, finishing 24 shots behind Johnson. Woods needs more reps, and it’s hard to play more when you have a balky back. Woods probably won’t qualify for the Tour Championship and it’s difficult to see an unhealthy Woods being a factor for the remainder of 2020.

▪ Leave it to Phil Mickelson to make the surprise announcement of the week, saying he will play in Monday’s Champions Tour event. The 50-and-over tour is at Ozarks National Golf Course in Ridgedale, Mo., for the second straight week. The event is in an unusual Monday through Wednesday slot. Mickelson said he wants to stay sharp for the US Open in September.

▪ Joel Dahmen missed the cut at TPC Boston, but he wasn’t done playing golf for the weekend. He took to Twitter looking for a friendly money game. He ended up at Thorny Lea GC in Brockton. Dahmen will return to his regular job at this week’s BMW Championship.

▪ Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Champ, and Maverick McNealy qualified for the BMW. All played on the powerhouse 2017 US Walker Cup team. Another member of that team, Doc Redman, missed qualifying for the BMW by one spot.

▪ An assistant pro wears many hats. For Eric Ledbetter, an assistant at TPC Boston, one of those hats was a bib. Ledbetter pinch hit when Scheffler’s caddie, Scott McGuinness, went down with a leg injury on the ninth hole and had to be carted off the golf course.









