Red Sox can expect some trade offers for Kevin Pillar

“I think he’s been fantastic for us,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “I love what he’s doing. Defensively, he’s made some great plays.

Pillar has hit .278 with a .793 OPS in 25 games for the Red Sox and played outstanding defense in the outfield, particularly right field.

Baseball’s trade deadline is next Monday. It will be a surprise if Kevin Pillar remains a member of the Red Sox by then.

“He’s really playing well and swinging the bat well. He’s doing everything he can.”

Other teams see that, too. Plus picking up the 31-year-old veteran would cost only $600,000 for September.

Pillar was traded from Toronto to San Francisco on April 2, 2019. So he is prepared for whatever happens.

“It’s easier the second time around,” he said. “Getting traded last year opened my eyes to the reality of what might happen, what could happen. Last year when it happened, it was kind of unexpected and my whole world flipped upside-down.

“I realized once you get to where you’re going, baseball kind of is that safe haven, going out there and competing.”

If Pillar stays with the Sox, he’s fine with that, too.

“I’m happy to be here,” he said. “I’ll continue to go out and play the way I play.”

Another chance

Rookie lefthander Kyle Hart couldn’t get out of the fourth inning in either of his first two starts. But he’ll get another chance Tuesday night against the Blue Jays in Buffalo.

Hart has allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and seven walks over 5⅔ innings. Three of the seven batters he walked scored.

“Unless you’re a strikeout pitcher, the walks are going to hurt you,” Roenicke said. “It’s really important for him to throw strikes to get ahead in the count. Then he can start expanding [the strike zone].

“But when you try to expand from the beginning and you walk people, you’re going to get in trouble.”

Hart was called up Aug. 13. He has tried to spend the days between starts productively.

“The analytics is probably the biggest adjustment, but also the biggest improvement [from the minors],” Hart said. “You have access to everybody’s everything.

“That is something I didn’t grapple with too much in the minor leagues, both out of my own personal desire and the lack of resources itself. But up here it’s very readily available and also it’s something that we use and the coaches want us to use.”

Hart said Nate Eovaldi has taught him how to use the information to prepare a scouting report on opposing teams.

The Blue Jays have Chase Anderson scheduled for Tuesday. He has a 2.79 earned run average in three starts. Anderson faced the Red Sox Aug. 8 at Fenway Park and threw three innings, allowing one run.

Overmatched?

Michael Chavis has struck out in 27 of his 63 plate appearances this season. The 25-year-old is hitting .182 against fastballs. “When you press a little bit, you chase balls out of the zone,” Roenicke said … Xander Bogaerts has six RBIs in his last six games and 17 on the season. Mitch Moreland leads the Sox with 18 … Through Sunday, Sox pitchers had allowed 280 hits, 31 more than any other team. They also lead the majors with 121 walks.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.