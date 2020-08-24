Revolution looking to get offense on track against D.C. United

As the Revolution begin a stretch of five games over the next 17 days that starts with Tuesday’s matchup at D.C. (1-2-3), defender Andrew Farrell feels like they are close to an offensive breakthrough.

The Revolution (1-1-4) enter on a three-game scoreless drought dating to the MLS is Back Tournament after recording a 0-0 draw against the Philadelphia Union in Thursday’s night regular-season restart opener at Gillette Stadium.

“What’s missing is just the final touch,” said Farrell following Thursday’s tie with the Union. “We did a great job creating chances. We’ve already talked about how when Carles [Gil] went out with an injury it was going to be tough to create the chances because he was our best player or top-two player. Offensively, we just need to keep hammering. We’re creating chances. We have players who can finish, and we’ll get that right.”

The Revolution last scored a goal on July 17 during a 1-1- draw against D.C. in the second game of the MLS is Back Tournament. With Gil (Achilles surgery) out for the year, the Revolution have turned into a direct-play offense, focusing on sending balls into the penalty area. In Thursday’s match against the Union, they recorded 9 corners, 44 crosses, and 15 shots, but were unable to deliver the decisive tally.

“I thought we were very eager to get into the attack and then automatically start crossing balls, which is fine and great,” said midfielder Matt Polster, who made his Revolution debut after being acquired from Rangers FC in Scotland.

“I think when that’s on we should do it, but I think we also need to find a little bit of composure in moments where we can slow the game down in their half and start to combine at the top of the box and create something like that, as well.”

Lost in the shuffle during the recent offensive woes is the team’s defense and goaltending. The Revolution recorded their third shutout in five games Thursday behind five saves from goalkeeper Matt Turner and strong play from central defenders Henry Kessler and Farrell.

The Revolution have allowed multiple goals just once this season and will now face a D.C. United team that is also in the midst of their own scoring slump, having not tallied a goal in each of the last two games. These two teams last played to a 1-1 draw in Orlando on July 17 and neither club has scored since.

Coach Bruce Arena will be back on the sideline Tuesday after serving a one-game suspension from a red card issued in the final game of the MLS is Back Tournament. Assistant Richie Williams coached as Arena watched from the stands Thursday.















