Sixers fire coach Brett Brown following Celtics’ playoff sweep, report says

One day after the Sixers were swept out of the playoffs by the Celtics, they have fired head coach Brett Brown, according to ESPN.
Philadelphia didn’t win a single game of its best-of-seven series with Boston, which concluded Sunday with a 110-106 win for the Celtics.
Brown, a Boston University product and Maine native, had coached the Sixers since 2013. The 59-year-old had a career regular-season record of 221-344, and a 12-14 mark in 26 playoff games.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.