How to get newborn portraits in a pandemic? For this photographer, it takes a window. And a ladder.

The Boston-based portrait and documentary photographer has a broad resume, and her formal studio was busy pre-COVID. However, she is currently most excited about the on-site work she finds herself doing, capturing a special moment in time. “I always thought of baby photography as cutesy and warm and nice, but not all that artistically interesting,” Mathiowetz said. “But now I feel like there are so many different truths in it — documenting this family, this broader global moment. It shows a progression of time, a kind of library of families going through this, the face of people being born during a pandemic.”

The twist is that her portraits of new parents and their babies are all shot through closed windows, for safe social distancing.

Adrianne Mathiowetz didn’t set out to become a baby photographer. But over the past four months of pandemic restrictions, she’s developed a very special niche documenting what is arguably the most momentous occasion of family life — the addition of a newborn child.

Mathiowetz said the project makes her nostalgic for when her own 2-year-old son was an infant. “It shuttles me back to the time when my own baby was brand new, when everything was so intimate and surreal. This so accurately captures what the first weeks and months were like, living in such a bubble, even without COVID. You’re in your home together, just your little unit, staring into each other’s eyes, not aware of time passing.”

Advertisement

Many of the portraits have an evocative patina of refracted light and flowers or trees reflected just outside the windows. “It gave the photos a kind of magical frame that softens the edges,” said Casey Andrews, one of Mathiowetz‘s first clients on the series. “And now we have these beautiful photos to give to family members who won’t get to meet [our baby] for a long time because of the pandemic.”

Advertisement

Baby Carlo with his parents, Katie and Paolo, in April. Adrianne Mathiowetz

One of the Mathiowetz’s greatest challenges is finding access into a suitable room through a window pane offering the right amount of light and clarity. The photographer recalled a shoot at one house, built in the 1890s. “The glass in all these beautiful old windows had melted down, which looks very cool, but out of focus when you put a lens up to it. We finally found one 4-by-6-inch pane that had been replaced that I could work with.”

Then there’s the physical challenge of shooting while standing on a ladder. Unless someone has a porch, even shooting through most first-floor windows requires some elevation. “I’m not ready to do second floors yet,” she said with a chuckle. And the day we chatted, she’d just come off a two-hour session in 90 degree heat.

Even though Mathiowetz talks in depth with clients beforehand about the process and what she might encounter in trying to shoot intimate photos through a window, she never knows what to expect until she’s at the home. She recently posted on Instagram, “I love that I go into these sessions with no idea of what surprises we’ll find along the way; things the eye can’t see, but the camera finds. It’s the best kind of treasure hunt.”

And in fact, the restrictions of the pandemic have added artistic depth and emotional resonance to what might in ordinary times be a routine gig. “There’s a kind of outside-looking-in feeling,” Mathiowetz said. “And because I’m shooting through a window, I can’t instruct them, so they forget that I’m there and just interact with each other and I’m a fly on the wall.”

Advertisement

She added, “With all the intense and scary news right now, just to be focused on new life coming into the world — I leave these sessions with so much hope, like there’s a whole world being born in that house and a whole new life begun. It’s nice to peer into that.”

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.