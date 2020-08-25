A ‘West Wing’ reunion timed to get out the vote

Will you vote if the cast and creator of “The West Wing” ask you to? The gang is getting back together for “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,” which will shoot in early October and begin streaming on HBO Max on a still-to-be-announced date. Michelle Obama, a co-chair of the When We All Vote voter-participation organization, will also make an appearance.

The special will include a theatrical performance at the Orpheum Theatre in LA of an episode from the third season of “The West Wing” called “Hartsfield’s Landing.” Among other things, the 2002 episode has Josh obsessing over a New Hampshire town that always predicts the winner of the primary. Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Martin Sheen, and other special guests will appear, along with series creator Aaron Sorkin, who is writing new material for the special.