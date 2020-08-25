The best beach snacks are in Revere

You’ll see what I mean when you’re sitting on the beach wall across the street, cooling down via mouthfuls of mango ice, pulled through a straw encased in chewy tamarind-chile candy. Everything is bright and brilliant and a little bit extra: the blue sky, airplanes once again flying in overhead; the waves against the wet sand; sweet, sour, savory, and spicy flavors washing in with each frozen sip. The beach-walking regulars greet one another with affection and cusses, the gulls squabble, the T rattles past in the background, and you’re listening to somebody else’s music turned up loud. Revere Beach is summer-in-the-city perfection, and La Metapaneca provides the ideal seaside snacks.

Is there a more beautiful word to say in the summer, lingeringly, repeatedly, than “mangoneada”? The frosty, slushy, orange-hued drink, streaked with red stripes of pickled-fruit condiment chamoy like some neon tiger, is also called a mangonada, but at La Metapaneca Grill in Revere it gets the additional syllable, and it deserves it.

People wait outside La Metapaneca Grill. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Customers line up in front of the squat brick building, ordering from a window beneath a blue awning that reads "SLICED FRUIT. KABOBS. SNOW CUP." When their numbers are called, they adjourn to picnic by the water, in a nearby stand of trees, on benches at the adjacent park. The staffers are patient and sweet. Owner Conny Pimentel says one of the most important things for her is not just customer service but being a friend and a help to her community.

“La Metapaneca was one of my biggest dreams,” she says. “My husband and I got it in 2018. It was our second business.” A year earlier, they opened La Metapaneca Market, also in Revere — a “small but full-of-love convenience store” with offerings that include hard-to-find ingredients from Central America. Now 27, Pimentel was just 24 when they opened. “I love business,” she says. She has ever since she was a child. “My mother always told me that I sold some of my toys to [other] kids.” Next she hopes to open an ice cream shop with unique flavors not seen anywhere else in Boston.

The combo tacos from La Metapaneca Grill. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Pimentel was able to keep the market open despite COVID-19 but had to close the grill for several months. It was very hard, she says, and they were very blessed. Both market and grill are named for Metapán, the city in El Salvador where Pimentel’s parents and grandparents are from. La Metapaneca Grill’s menu offers a mix of Salvadoran dishes alongside chicken fingers, wings, cheeseburgers, and kebabs.

There are so many beachy temptations. Everyone wants to eat corn on a stick, so La Metapaneca offers two versions: street corn, with mayonnaise, cheese, and chile powder; and elotes locos, crazy corn, the cob slathered in mayonnaise, ketchup, and cheese. Papas locas, crazy fries, get the same treatment. A favorite at carnivals in El Salvador, the gooey, cheesy potatoes are La Metapaneca’s most popular item, Pimentel says.

But it’s the ceviche camarón I crave. It hits the sweet spot for anyone who loves shrimp cocktail, chips and salsa, gazpacho, and V8, all at the same time. A deep plastic cup, the kind the mangoneada is served in, comes filled with plump shrimp in a saucy, gently spicy base of tomatoes, onion, cucumber, and cilantro. On a hot day, it’s refreshing, reinvigorating, just the kind of thing that reminds you through the humidity that you have an appetite after all.

The ceviche camarón with chips from La Metapaneca Grill. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Which is good, because you're going to want to order some pupusas, a Salvadoran specialty. The chubby, blistered tortillas come stuffed with mozzarella, beans and cheese, or beans, cheese, and pork. They are delicious on their own, but it's the combination with curtido, a pickled slaw, and tingly orange hot sauce that makes them so compelling. (Please note that at this point in writing, I had to adjourn to eat my leftovers, I was making myself so hungry.)

The tacos are also excellent, showered in chopped white onion and cilantro, wedges of lime and a tub of spicy green sauce on the side. The tortillas are doubled, and you need the extra ply to contain the juicy fillings: grilled chicken, steak, or marinated pork. Order a combo platter and you get two of each, perfect for a beach party. Another plate, featuring yuca with chicharrón, is fried heaven; curtido, lime, hot sauce, and fresh sliced cucumbers and tomatoes complement the golden cassava root and cubed, crisped, fatty pork.

In addition to mangoneadas, you’ll find minutas, shaved ice treats that come in flavors such as pineapple and mango. You can get them topped with sweetened condensed milk, the whole thing melting together into a creamy, sweet blast, as well as tamarind jelly.

The Elotes Locos from La Metapaneca Grill. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

This summer, perhaps more than any other, has reminded me how a few hours on the beach can clear and quiet the mind. I’ve spent more time on the North Shore than usual, a quick and easy escape. A few hours on Revere Beach, eating ceviche and slurping mangoneadas, is as sure a recipe for joy as any. In August’s waning days, I intend to draw out every last drop of summer I can.

I don’t know what cold weather and COVID have in store for us, but Pimentel reminds me we can count on one another. “Since our first day, I saw the support from my customers, from my family, from my friends,” she says. “I’m very grateful, first [to] God and then all the people. They are supporting us always — no matter rain, no matter snow, they are always there.”

La Metapaneca Grill, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, 781-629-6155. La Metapaneca Market, 368 Broadway, Revere, 781-629-6370.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.