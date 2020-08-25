Goat cheese dips you’ll want to eat by the spoonful

Vermont Creamery in Websterville has won hundreds of awards for its goat cheese and other dairy crafted with local milk and cream. Recently it added a trio of goat cheese dips. The Classic is so fresh tasting and luscious with its pleasant tang, you’ll want to eat it by the spoonful. The two others, Red Pepper & Lemon and Garlic & Herb, are highly seasoned and have bits of the red pepper or the herbs. Each comes in a 5-ounce container ($4.99). They are ideal for dipping pita chips or veggies or spreading on crusty bread alongside a glass of rosé. Available at Shaws, Star Market, and Whole Foods Market locations.
ANN TRIEGER KURLAND
