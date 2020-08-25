Recipe: An appealing summer gratin combines fresh corn, caramelized onions, and cherry tomatoes

Serves 4

Caramelizing onions may seem like an interminable task, and removing corn kernels from the cobs is another cooking chore. But when the two go into a baking dish together with a little cream and a topping of grated cheese, you have the most appealing summer gratin. Get the onions started before beginning any other task. Choose a heavy-based pan to help avoid scorching the onions while they caramelize. As you begin to prep and cook the rest of dinner, and you walk by the onions, give them an occasional stir. By the time everything else is almost ready, you'll be able to add the corn to the pan, along with the cream, scallions, fresh thyme, and cherry or grape tomatoes; don't use larger tomatoes because they'll release too much of their juices when cooking. Sprinkle the top with grated cheese and brown the dish in the oven. For a light meal, serve the gratin with a big salad. For something more indulgent, drizzle truffle oil on the vegetables and spoon them beside grilled steaks. The simple pleasures of summer pair well with just about everything.

Olive oil (for the dish) 4 ears fresh corn, shucked 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 onions, thinly sliced Salt and pepper, to taste 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar ½ cup heavy cream 2 scallions, chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 1 cup halved grape tomatoes or cherry tomatoes 1 cup shredded Gruyere, Emmental, Comte, or other hard cheese 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Have on hand a 9-inch gratin dish or deep-dish pie plate. Oil it lightly.

2. Set an ear of corn on a cutting board and working from the thick to the narrow end, cut off 2 rows of kernels. Turn and cut off 2 or 3 more rows, and continue until all the corn is off the cob. Repeat with all the ears. Transfer the corn to a bowl.

3. In a flameproof casserole over medium heat, heat the 2 tablespoons olive oil. When it is hot, add the onions and a generous sprinkle of salt. Stir well. Cover and cook, stirring several times, for 15 minutes, or until the onions are tender (they won't be brown at this point).

4. Uncover the casserole and continue cooking the onions, stirring often, for 20 to 30 minutes, or until they are golden brown. Stir in the vinegar, scraping to deglaze the pan and loosen the darker caramelized bits. (Total onion cooking time is 35 to 45 minutes.) Add the corn, and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes.

5. Set the oven at 475 degrees.

6. Add the cream to the onions and corn. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes or until the cream thickens. Stir in the scallions, thyme, tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Transfer the mixture to the gratin dish or pie plate and sprinkle with cheese.

7. Bake the gratin for 5 to 10 minutes or until it is bubbling and beginning to brown. Turn on the broiler and move the gratin so it is 6 inches from the broiling element. Watching closely, broil the gratin for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the cheese is golden brown.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick