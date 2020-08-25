Recipe: An open-faced galette is layered with ricotta and sliced, ripe tomatoes

Serves 4

A galette is an open-faced free-form pie that can easily tilt sweet or savory. Here, it's savory, with a food-processor pastry filled with sliced, ripe tomatoes -- use colorful heirlooms if they're in your market -- layered on a creamy ricotta and basil filling. To ensure crisp pastry on the galette bottom, drain the excess moisture from the ricotta and tomatoes while you make and chill the dough. If you've got a surplus of garden tomatoes and can't face another tomato-mozzarella platter, give this a go.

PASTRY

1¼ cups flour ½ teaspoon salt ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, chilled and cubed 4 tablespoons ice water, or more if needed Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a food processor, combine the flour and salt and pulse to blend them. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture looks coarse and pebbly. Sprinkle the ice water over the mixture and pulse just until it forms large clumps but does not form a ball. Add more water, if necessary, 1 teaspoon at a time.

2. On a lightly floured counter, work the dough into a ball, then form it into a 5-inch disk. Wrap in foil and refrigerate for 1 hour.

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

4. On a lightly floured counter with a floured rolling pin, roll the dough to a 14-inch circle. Trim any rough edges with a knife. Transfer the round to the parchment-lined baking sheet and refrigerate while you prepare the filling.

FILLING

8 ounces ricotta cheese 1½ pounds assorted heirloom tomatoes or field tomatoes, sliced 1/4-inch thick 1 teaspoon salt, and more to taste ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese 1 egg 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil Black pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 egg yolk mixed with 1 teaspoon water (for the glaze)

1. Set a fine-mesh strainer over a bowl. Place the ricotta in the strainer and leave to drain for about 30 minutes. Set a colander over a bowl. Add the tomatoes and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt. Toss gently. Set aside for 15 minutes.

2. Set the oven at 450 degrees.

3. In a bowl, combine the ricotta, Parmesan, egg, basil, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Whisk until smooth.

4. Spread the cheese mixture evenly over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Arrange the tomatoes on top and sprinkle with the olive oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

5. Bring the edges of the dough up all around to frame the tomatoes. Brush the rim of dough with the egg yolk mixture to glaze it.

6. Transfer the baking sheet to the lower half of the oven. Bake for 15 minutes. Turn the pan and lower the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Continue baking on the lower half of the oven for 25 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the galette slides easily on the parchment paper. (Total baking time is 40 minutes.) Slide the galette onto a board and cut into wedges.

Claudia Catalano