Rice your veggies straight into a bowl

Microplane, the company well known for its ultra-sharp graters, recently introduced the Bowl Grater for ricing vegetables. The company designed the tool with extra-coarse grater teeth with super sharp edges, and to fit on the rim of a small bowl, inside a medium one, or firmly rest at an angle in a large bowl so that the little vegetable cylinders land directly inside. If packets of cauliflower rice are on your grocery list, this new grater makes it easy and more economical to create the bits yourself. The device functions best with low-moisture vegetables: cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, yucca, and others. It doesn’t take up much space in the kitchen drawer so it can also come in handy to quickly grate cheddar, an onion, or a potato when you don’t want to pull out the food processor. A protective cover is included for safe storage (14.95). Available at microplane.com.