Siblings launch Kibbeh Kitchen to benefit Lebanese Red Cross

Food from Kibbeh Kitchen. Kibbeh Kitchen

When an enormous explosion rocked the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Aug. 4, it didn’t take the Mobarak siblings — Gibran, 19; Anais, 17; and Diego, 13 — long to act. By that Saturday, they’d launched Kibbeh Kitchen, offering authentic family recipes out of their kitchen in Newton, and donating all proceeds to the Lebanese Red Cross. The goal is to raise awareness not only about the explosion and its devastating aftermath, but the other chronic socioeconomic and political crises gripping Lebanon as well. The meals center around Lebanese-style kibbeh — the emblematic dish of bulgur and spiced, ground meat (or butternut squash, for vegetarians), presented in a geometric diamond pattern. Other offerings include hummus, tabbouleh, and man’oushe, a delicious, pillowy flatbread slicked with za’atar paste that the Mobaraks associate with their Lebanese grandmother. Meals come portioned for individuals or families, with options for both delivery and pick-up. After Labor Day, the family hopes to continue the project through weekend pop-ups. Order at www.kibbehkitchen.org.