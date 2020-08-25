Wednesday is Women’s Equality Day, and the city of Lowell is celebrating

The mill city traces its tradition of women’s activism to the early 1830s, when locals stood up to corporate interests and proposed pay cuts. “Lowell is known for its early female laborers who came to work in the mills,” Lowell National Historical Park superintendent Celeste Bernardo said in a statement. “These women became activists when they left their looms and pushed the boundaries of their era by speaking in public, leading demonstrations, and signing petitions to push for their rights.”

Wednesday is Women’s Equality Day, the day America officially celebrates voting rights for women. With this year being the centennial of the 19th Amendment’s passage, the city of Lowell is going big.

Lowell women organized walkouts and later fought for shorter workdays. That inspired their involvement with other causes including abolition and suffrage. Here are a few ways Lowell will celebrate that legacy this week.

LIGHTING THE WAY

On Wednesday, parts of Lowell will glow purple and gold — colors adopted by the early-20th-century suffrage movement, according to the National Park Service. Illuminated landmarks will include the historic Boott Mills Boardinghouse (42 French St.), the “Homage to Women” sculpture (at Market and Palmer streets), and the John E. Cox Bridge over the Merrimack River.

EXHIBITING THE HISTORY

Boott Cotton Mill Museum hosts a 19th Amendment exhibit, tracing the city’s history of suffrage activism from the early 1900s. (115 John St., www.nps.gov/lowe). And Lowell’s New England Quilt Museum exhibits “Deeds not Words,” featuring a curated selection of quilted works by 28 artists from across the nation. The show includes everything from a bold, modern homage to suffragist and rabble-rouser Lucy Burns, to a quilted portrait of Gertrude “Federation Gertie” Weil. (Through Sept. 26, 18 Shattuck St. 978-452-4207. www.neqm.org)

WALK IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS

Lace up your sneakers, grab your phone, and take your own “Women’s Rights in Lowell” walking tour via Lowell National Historical Park’s smartphone app. The tour follows in the footsteps of the 1910 Massachusetts Woman Suffrage Association convention. You’ll visit sites where suffragists organized speeches, spoke from street corners, and passed out literature to mill workers. (Look for the free NPS Lowell app via the App Store or Google Play.)

GET SOCIAL WITH #VOTESFORWOMEN

In what feels like 1915′s version of Twitter, women’s rights activists distributed 100,000 signs throughout Massachusetts — each featured brightly colored blue birds and the message “Votes for Women.” Today, @LowellNPS remembers their activism by tweeting about area changemakers, historic sites, and other interesting info — like the Jailed for Freedom pins employees wear to commemorate the suffragists’ struggle.

Over on Facebook, the Park continues its “Mill City Minute” series, with five one-minute videos showcasing Lowell legends Betsy Chamberlain, Betsy Cornwell, Sarah Bagley, Mary Agnes Hallaren, and Deolinda Mello.

For more about the history: www.nps.gov/lowe/learn/historyculture/womensactivism.htm

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

