With an online sake club, Alyssa DiPasquale tries to recreate that pre-pandemic 5 p.m. vibe

Alyssa DiPasquale, 36, a longtime manager and communications director for O Ya’s Tim and Nancy Cushman, switched to the other side of the industry with Koji Club. It was supposed to be Boston’s first sake bar, but it’s a tough time to launch such an enterprise — so she’s taken her idea virtual, catering to a captive audience of quarantined drinkers with themed sake kits and online cocktail hours. Check it out at www.thekojiclub.com .

After I taught myself how to walk on the ceiling by myself in quarantine, I decided to move the whole business plan online and create a space for myself and others to define normalcy, when I think everyone was feeling really alienated.

Advertisement

I launched June 1, which was a rather complicated date to launch your first business. It was the morning after the largest Black Lives Matter protest. . . . A lot of storefronts were damaged in downtown Boston, not necessarily as a result of it, but the next morning was my day to go live. I hosted my first month out in Somerville to the loveliest, warmest welcome that I could have ever imagined. I was selling out of all of my kits. People were super-excited to attend our club meeting, and the momentum continued.

What’s the role of bars in the COVID-19 era?

Hospitality people knew that on Friday at five, people were going to be right at the door coming in. And similarly, for anybody who was working 9 to 5, you were like: 4:57, 4:58, 4:59, 5:00, let’s go, right? And there’s this moment where the weekend is upon us, no matter what side of the bar that you were on, but it’s probably the most joyful part of the week. You’re sitting at a bar: Your shoulders relax, you order your cocktail of choice or your glass of sake, and you can really just finally chill out after a pretty stressful week. We’re in a moment of — I keep calling it the never-ending presence. it’s going to be hard to make any kind of plans at all.

Advertisement

That ‘5:00 on a Friday’ feeling, that cocktail-hour vibe, is so important to us. I’ve been reading a lot about how humans really need play in their lives — just pure moments of joy that maybe don’t necessarily have a ton of meaning or purpose attached to them, but just an opportunity to feel really, really happy.

So now we’re getting a bunch of people who do not know each other at all on a Zoom call — which, oh God, I wish it could be a different format. I feel people are so over-Zoomed at this point that I wish there could be a different vibe. People at first get in there and feel they’re in a meeting. I try to keep the club meetings small and intimate enough that you don’t have to mute yourself. And then the moment we start talking and drinking sake, it becomes very joyful. It’s as if the people who are in the call are all at the corner of a bar and met each other for the first time and have one thing in common, and it’s trying this beverage for the first time. A lot of people don’t have a ton of context for it, so it’s easy to have a fresh conversation about it.

Advertisement

Why sake?

Kara, because I love, love sake. I love it so much. I think I’m going to sound like a 6-year-old when I talk about it. It was probably my third day working the host stand at O Ya, what feels like 100 years ago, and Nancy poured me this unbelievable glass of sake. I tell this story a lot, but she was like, ‘Oh, have you ever had good sake before?’ And in my brain, there’s this slow-mo montage of me doing sake bombs with my best friends in college. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve had sake before, but probably nothing ever this nice.’ And from that moment on, I was a student. I ended up managing O Ya, and I had the opportunity to get my advanced sake professional certification, which brought me to Japan. I got to visit a bunch of breweries.

Sake is so cool because there’s not a lot out there about it from both a tasting notes standpoint. … There’s a ton of educational information, but I’m trying to normalize it and break what could be an intimidating barrier by helping people talk about what it tastes like. At the end of the Koji Club meeting, we talk about which sake everybody liked the best but also what they’re planning to eat during the week or for that evening.

Advertisement

Then everyone sort of talks about their meal-prepping for the week or if they got takeout last week, or if they’re planning to do takeout, which I think is sort of a contagious effect, too, to know which restaurants are open and what sake is going to go with which. Then they all report back to me, too, which is great. I’m learning a lot from everybody experimenting with these kits.

I know people are leery of even going indoors right now. How do you actually set up the popup?

I create a kit, which is either three or four bottles of sake. . . . And then we do a [virtual] club meeting, and the club meeting is included in every kit. You sign up for either a Friday or Saturday, generally around cocktail hour, and we all hop on and I do a really quick presentation and review of how sake is made and what it is, just so everyone has the same baseline understanding of the beverage. Then we talk them through them together. I talk a lot about how taste is subjective. I think a lot of people hesitate to talk about what things taste like, because it might be wrong, but I’m like, ‘Nothing’s wrong, guys.’ Taste is totally subjective and based off of your own sense memory.

Why did you decide to enter this business? Is there a formative memory or an experience that led you down this path?

Oh my God, my entire family is wildly obsessed with food. My mom’s side of the family owned the oldest diner in Denver, the 20th Street Café. I grew up closest to my dad’s side of the family, and they’re all incredible cooks. We’re wildly Italian. Every holiday is a feast.

Advertisement

I learned how to cook when I could reach the countertop. I also grew up between Tougas farm and Davidian’s farm [in Northborough]. I would bike down to Tougas farm as a weekend activity and pick my own apples and bring them home. My mother baked the best apple crisp of all time, which literally sustained all of my friends throughout college. My mom’s name is Candy. Candy was making apple crisps and driving into the city for us so that we could all eat it in our dorm rooms. On my blog, there is a recipe for Candy’s quick Japanese pickle recipe. A lot of the Koji Club members have been making it nonstop all summer long, but it’s a recipe that’s been in our family for a long time.

What do you think about the future of the beverage industry in Boston?

I don’t want to sound naive, but opening up my own business in the middle of this pandemic feels like an investment in the future of the city of Boston. I was born and raised in Massachusetts. I have lived in Boston since 2002. I went to college at Simmons. I love Boston more than anything, and I know that Boston is an incredibly resilient city. I think that it will be a really tough winter — the toughest winter that we’ve seen, not because of snow. I think it will be a huge test of incredible empathy and creativity and patience and determination. I see it now where there’s a lot of people who are going into our currently operating bars and restaurants not wearing masks, but I think that 2021 will be a very different year for everyone. And if we can make it through what will be a very chilly winter, I think 2021 will be a light at the end of this tunnel for sure. I am hopeful. I don’t know what that will look like, but I have a lot of faith in our town.

Have you been stress-eating during the pandemic?

I can tell you that 50 percent of my diet for the past two weeks has been only tomatoes. The past week has been striped Germans. Striped Germans are the half yellow, half red, big juicy monsters. I get milk bread from Japonaise Bakery, and I try to get a slice of tomato that’s the same size as the Japanese milk bread, and I make a tomato sandwich with it. Hellman’s only. I fight with people, because a lot of people really love Duke’s, but I’m really a Hellman’s girl.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.