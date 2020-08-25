Recipes: Lighten up your Labor Day cookout with this turkey burger

For this Labor Day, we decided to beat the heat with a cookout menu that avoids heavy meats while pulling from our travels to put together lighter sides. We use a panade — a hydrating bread crumb mixture — to bind ground turkey burgers with fresh mint, cilantro, and scallions. For one side, we use a grater and incorporate Moroccan flavors for a shredded carrot salad with chopped apricots and a simple dressing spiced with turmeric, toasted cumin seeds, and tangy pomegranate molasses. We round out the meal by taking a tip from North Africa: underhydrated couscous that absorbs a bright herb paste made with plenty of oil and heaps of cilantro and parsley.

Advertisement

Makes 4 servings

Mayonnaise and plenty of herbs turn ground turkey into moist and flavorful patties in this take on the classic burger. Parmesan cheese adds a salty-savory note. For an extra layer of flavor, more herbs and mayonnaise are stirred together with lime juice for a simple topping.

We prefer the flavor and texture of these burgers when made with ground dark meat turkey, but ground breast meat works, too. Instead of using buns, you could serve the burgers sandwiched between bibb or Boston lettuce leaves spread with the herbed mayonnaise.

Refrigerate the burger patties for 15 minutes before cooking; chilling helps hold them together.

¾ cup panko bread crumbs

10 tablespoons mayonnaise, divided

½ cup chopped fresh mint, divided

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided

6 scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts reserved separately

Kosher salt and ground white pepper

1 pound ground dark meat turkey

2 ounces Parmesan cheese, finely grated (1 cup)

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon grape-seed or other neutral oil

4 hamburger buns, toasted

Line a plate with kitchen parchment and mist with cooking spray. In a food processor, combine the panko, 5 tablespoons of the mayonnaise, ¼ cup each of the mint and cilantro, the scallion whites, and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl, then add the turkey, ¼ cup water, and the cheese. Mix with your hands, form into four ½-inch-thick patties, then set on the prepared plate and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the remaining 5 tablespoons mayonnaise, the remaining ¼ cup each mint and cilantro, the scallion greens, the lime juice, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil and heat until it begins to smoke. Add the patties, reduce to medium heat, and cook until well browned on the bottoms, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook until the second sides are well browned and the centers reach 165 degrees. Transfer to a wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet and let rest for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, spread the cut sides of each bun with some of the mayonnaise mixture. Sandwich the burgers in the buns and serve with any remaining mayonnaise on the side.

Moroccan carrot salad. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Moroccan Carrot Salad

Makes 4 servings

Our take on the classic Moroccan carrot salad transforms average grocery store carrots into a delicious side dish. Shredding both minimizes the fibrousness of the carrots and increases their sweetness. We then dress the carrots with a fruity, tangy-sweet dressing infused with spices. Dried apricots, toasted pistachios, and fresh mint are perfect accents. Pomegranate molasses, often used in Middle Eastern cooking, is a dark, thick syrup with a sweet-sour flavor; look for it in the international aisle of the grocery store or in Middle Eastern markets.

Advertisement

The size of the carrot shreds is important: fine shreds quickly turn limp and lack texture, but very coarse shreds are tough and unpleasant to eat. The large holes on a box grater work well, as does a food processor fitted with the medium shredding disk.

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup dried apricots, thinly sliced

1½ teaspoons cumin seeds, toasted

1 pound carrots, peeled and shredded (see headnote)

½ cup shelled roasted pistachios, toasted and chopped

¾ cup pitted green olives, chopped

½ cup roughly chopped fresh mint, plus more to serve

In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, molasses, turmeric, and ½ teaspoon salt. While whisking, slowly pour in the oil. Add the apricots and cumin, then let stand for 5 minutes to allow the apricots to soften.

Add the carrots and stir until evenly coated. Stir in the pistachios, olives, and mint. Taste and season with salt and pepper, then transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with additional mint.

Herb and pistachio couscous. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Herb and Pistachio Couscous

Makes 6 servings

Conquer bland starch, from potatoes to pasta, by cutting back on the cooking liquid. Here, we use less water than traditionally called for to cook couscous — North Africa’s go-to grain — resulting in “thirsty” granules. (Don’t use Israeli couscous, which won’t hydrate sufficiently in this recipe.) To finish hydrating, we use a slick herb paste of oil, cilantro, and parsley that’s absorbed by the still-warm grains. The paste comes together in seconds in the food processor; no mincing required.

Advertisement

Pickled jalapeños and their brine add mild, consistent heat and a shot of acid. Toasted pistachios and thinly sliced scallions lend crunch. And dried currants (raisins work, too) offer a faintly sweet complement to this wonderfully fresh grain salad.

1 cup couscous

3 tablespoons dried currants

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¾ cup boiling water

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for serving

2 cups lightly packed cilantro leaves and tender stems

2 cups lightly packed flat-leaf parsley leaves

2 tablespoons finely chopped pickled jalapeños, plus 2 teaspoons brine

2 ounces baby arugula, coarsely chopped (about 2 cups)

½ cup shelled pistachios, toasted and chopped

2 scallions, thinly sliced

In a large bowl, combine the couscous, currants, cumin, and ¼ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Stir in the boiling water and 1 tablespoon of the oil, then cover and let sit for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the cilantro, parsley, the remaining 5 tablespoons of oil, the jalapeño brine, and ¼ teaspoon of salt. Process until a smooth paste forms, about 1 minute, scraping down the bowl 2 or 3 times.

Advertisement

Fluff the couscous with a fork, breaking up any large clumps, then stir in the herb paste until thoroughly combined. Fold in the jalapeños, arugula, pistachios, and scallions, then let sit for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve at room temperature, drizzled with oil.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.