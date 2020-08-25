5-year-old girl rescued after being carried out to sea in Swampscott

A five-year-old girl was brought to safety Tuesday afternoon after a gust of wind carried her out to sea off while she was on a raft at a Swampscott beach, officials said.

The girl, identified by her first name of Cecilia, was pushed about 300 to 400 yards from Preston Beach at about 2:50 p.m., Swampscott police said on Facebook.

Her father tired to help her, but he also needed to be rescued, due to the strong winds and current, police said.