5-year-old girl rescued after being carried out to sea in Swampscott

A five-year-old girl was brought to safety Tuesday afternoon after a gust of wind carried her out to sea off while she was on a raft at a Swampscott beach, officials said.
The girl, identified by her first name of Cecilia, was pushed about 300 to 400 yards from Preston Beach at about 2:50 p.m., Swampscott police said on Facebook.
Her father tired to help her, but he also needed to be rescued, due to the strong winds and current, police said.
First responders from Swampscott and Marblehead’s police and fire departments as well as Cataldo Ambulance Service helped rescue her, police said.
Photos posted to the department’s Facebook page showed Cecilia safely aboard the Swampscott harbormaster’s boat. She was also examined by EMTs in the back of an ambulance.
“Great outcome today,” police said in the post. “She is one lucky little girl who held onto the float tightly until she was rescued.”
