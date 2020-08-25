Big changes in weather mean a busy forecast this week

This afternoon we have a cold front approaching the area, and this could kick off a few thunderstorms, some of which may reach severe levels. If those thunderstorms do become severe, hail and gusty winds would be our main threat. Obviously, there would also be heavy rain and lightning. The main risk is between 4 and 7 p.m. from west to east. Folks on Cape Cod and the Islands may see a thunderstorm linger past 8 p.m., but after that we will all start to clear out.

There’s a lot of weather going on in the country right now, not only today, but into the weekend as well. No two days are going to be alike all the way to Sunday!

Advertisement

A line of showers and storms will usher in cooler air for Wednesday. COD Weather

As this frontal system pushes offshore, we’re going to see a huge change in the air mass. Continental polar air will dive down from Canada, dropping our dew points from near 70 this afternoon into the 40s by Wednesday afternoon. This is very dry air. This means that the sky will be a deep dark blue, and you won’t notice the humidity. Because the air is so dry, if you go swimming, when you come out you’ll get that quick chill as the water evaporates off of your skin. Look for highs tomorrow in the 70s everywhere.

Thursday is an intense day to forecast. Some of the models have temperatures in the 50s over northern New England, and in the 90s over southern New England, with a boundary in between. There could be some rainfall north of this boundary, with hot and humid air to the south. Then, as cooler air moves southward, storms can fire up, making for an active afternoon.

On Friday, it’s probably quiet and seasonable with a blend of clouds and sunshine. This is a nice day before more changes come into the picture for the weekend.

Advertisement

Hurricane Laura continues to head towards the Gulf Coast. This hurricane could become a major one, and bring a lot of damage to the Louisiana and east Texas coastline. This may impact our weather Saturday as some of that moisture tries to get pulled northward. The challenge for forecasters will be whether or not the moisture actually gets embedded into the general weather flow over us, or the heavy rain stays south of New England.

The latest track of Hurricane Laura would bring the storm to the US coastline as a major hurricane. National Hurricane Center

After that system goes by, it’s a return to seasonably mild weather, with sunshine for the second half of the weekend.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.