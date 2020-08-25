Former Boston police union president charged with new sex offenses

Rose, 66, was slated for arraignment Tuesday in West Roxbury Municipal Court on one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and three counts of statutory rape of a child, legal filings show.

Former Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association boss Patrick Rose, arraigned Aug. 13 on charges alleging he molested a young girl over a five-year period, was charged Tuesday with additional sex offenses, according to court records.

The State Police report on the new charges was impounded, according to legal filings.

Rose earlier this month was arraigned in the same courthouse on nine counts including one count of aggravated rape of a child and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said during the Aug. 13 hearing that an alleged victim had come forward earlier this month to report that Rose began abusing her when she was about 7 and continued until she was about 12.

The child and her father went to Boston police Aug. 2, according to a police report.

Prosecutors called the allegations “quite heinous” during the Aug. 13 arraignment, and Judge Kathleen Coffey said at the time that the case was “sad and serious.” Rose’s attorney at the time emphasized his military and law enforcement background, saying “his entire life has been dedicated to service.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the new charges Tuesday or if they involve the same alleged victim.

Rose retired in 2018 after 24 years with the Boston Police Department, spending three of his final years as president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the department’s largest union.

Tonya Alanez of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.